WAYNE — Playing their fourth game in a dozen days, the Wayne High School football team simply couldn’t keep up with Buffalo, falling 42-6 on Tuesday evening at Pioneer field.
“I think we played with heavy legs tonight,” Wayne coach Tom Harmon said. “That’s what this season has dealt us, but you have to do the best with what you have.”
Buffalo (4-1) tallied 473 yards of total offense in the win, while the Pioneers (2-4) managed about half of that in the game, with 193 yards from scrimmage.
Buffalo quarterback Jackson England threw for 233 yards and four touchdown passes to three different receivers and the Bison moved the ball up and down the field with ease on their way to a 21-0 halftime lead.
“I didn’t know what to expect because we’ve never done this before,” Bison coach Brian Batman said of playing a high school football game Tuesday evening. “That was the perfect start for us, and we were happy to get it going early after a tough (loss to Poca) on Friday.”
David Whittington was on the receiving end of two of the scoring throws, the first of which gave the Bison the first points of the game. Later in the quarter, England connected with Austin Kile on a short completion before he broke a tackle and raced 68 yards down the sideline to double the Buffalo lead.
The Pioneers nearly matched their total offensive output from the first half on their opening drive of the third quarter, moving the ball down to the Buffalo 7-yard line before the drive came to a screeching halt when quarterback Hayden Owens’ fourth-down pass intended for Isaiah Lowe fell incomplete in the end zone. Instead of 6 points, the Bison took over on downs at their own 7 early in the third.
“We’ve had trouble finishing all year, and it’s like we can’t keep our concentration level up for that long,” Harmon said.
The defensive stop was a critical point in the game, Batman noted, taking a drive that could have cut the lead to two possessions and turning it into points on the other end.
“If Wayne scores there, it’s a whole different ball game. Maybe we got a little lackadaisical at the half, but we’d been in that situation before,” Batman said. “That was my thing at halftime. I told them, ‘Let’s go out and play a full game tonight and then get ready for (the next game) Saturday.’”
England’s fourth and final touchdown came from 41 yards away on a perfectly thrown deep ball to Whittington, who hauled in the pass and jogged into the endzone.
Wayne’s Ethan Bowens scored on the second play of the fourth quarter for the Pioneers’ only points in the loss. Chase Lovejoy scored the final touchdown of the night for Buffalo, setting the final score.
The Bison are scheduled to face Midland Trail on Saturday, Oct. 24. Wayne does not have another scheduled game until Oct. 30.
BUFFALO 14 7 14 7 — 42
WAYNE 0 0 0 6 — 6
Whittington 7 pass from England (Reedy kick good)
Kiley 68 pass from England (kick good)
Jones 6 pass from England (kick good)
Whittington 41 pass from England (kick good)
Bowens 24 rush (conversion failed)
Lovejoy 3 rush (kick good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (W) Bowens 10-77, TD; Gilkerson 8-11, Owens 6-44; Childs 3-14; Wolfe 1-3; Gilliam 1-1; Damron 1-10; Murdock 1-2; Ju. Perry 1-3; Spradlin 1-0. (B) Harris 13-107, TD; Lovejoy 16-65, TD; England 6-36; Whittington 1-5; Clendenin 1-3.
PASSING: (W) Hayden Owens 3-of-5, 14 yards; Brody Maynard 0-of-1. (B) Jackson England 13-of-18, 233 yards, 4 TD; Austin Kile 1-of-1, 23 yards.
RECEIVING: (W) Bowens 2-14, Lowe 1-0. (B) Whittington 5-94, 2TD, Kile 4-81, TD; Jones 2-46, TD; Harris 1-23; Kearns 1-10; Lovejoy 1-4.