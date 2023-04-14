What looked like a routine pop-up off the bat of Maddy Jennings turned into the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a throwing error.
It was ruled an infield fly, which went in the books as the second out, but after the ball fell to the ground, Camryn Michallas tried to finish off the game by going for the double play at third base.
Her throw sailed over the head of Sydney Bickel and allowed an unearned run to come home and gave the Chanticleers a 4-3 win in the opener of a three-game series. It was Marshall's third error of the contest.
The win was the 30th of the season for Coastal and served the Herd its second consecutive loss in league play.
Each of Marshall's three runs came in the fifth inning on a three-run home run from Grace Chelemen, which gave the visitors a 3-1 lead after Coastal took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
After Marshall took that lead, the Chanticleers added one run in each of the final three innings to come from behind and earn the win at home.
Delaney Keith and Keirstin Roose notched RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, to tie the game at 3-3, leaving the door open for the Chanticleers to finish things off in the seventh inning.
Coastal's Raelee Brabham got the start and pitched five innings, but Nicolette Picone worked the final two and took home the winning decision, allowing to hits compared to three strikeouts to keep the Herd offense at bay.
The second game of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
