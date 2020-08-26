HUNTINGTON — Marshall football will be in the national spotlight as it kicks off the 2020 season.
On Wednesday afternoon, Marshall athletics announced that the Herd's Sept. 5 opener against Eastern Kentucky would be a nationally televised ESPN game that will kick off at 1 p.m.
The game is the start to a 2020 season that commemorates 50 years since the 1970 Marshall plane crash, which killed all 75 persons aboard Southern Airways Flight 932 as it crashed in a landing attempt outside Tri-State Airport while traveling back from the Herd's 17-14 loss to East Carolina on Nov. 14, 1970.
"We are excited that ESPN has chosen to showcase our first game and the great national exposure that comes with that," Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said in a release. "Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff have worked extremely hard and our fans will certainly enjoy watching the Thundering Herd as part of a national audience."
ESPN announced its listings of Week Zero and Week One games on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the schedule, announcers Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Katie George are scheduled to call the game.
The announcement came just one day after Marshall announced fans would be allowed at Joan C. Edwards Stadium for 2020 home games -- albeit in a limited capacity.
Estimates from Marshall's seating plan put capacity in the 25% to 30% range of the stadium, which equates to anywhere from 11,000 to 13,000 people, depending on the setup.
That setup can include families of up to six people sitting together, but the rows in front of and in behind them have to be empty, as well as two seats to either side of them -- all of which are requirements for university, state and local protocols.
The 2020 season opener is only 10 days away -- a timeframe that seems small when just a couple weeks ago it was unknown whether college football would be played at all this fall.
It has been seven months since the Herd was on the field, and Marshall running back Brenden Knox said that players are starting to sense the season upon them with anticipation building for that Sept. 5 date.
"You just know it's real now at this point," Knox said. "It's not about what-if at this point. We're all full-steam ahead. We know for sure it's full-go and that's the intent that we're taking it as."
That anticipation has been elevated with the latest announcement of an ESPN broadcast, which came on a day when Conference USA is expected to release its Week 1 schedules.
Additional announcements in regards to the complete 2020 schedule with times and network affiliations are expected to be released by Conference USA by the end of the week.
League officials cited the current television selection process and a couple of teams trying to finalize their schedule as the reason for the delay of the entire slate of games, which was originally expected to be released Monday.