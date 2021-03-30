AID, Ohio — Emily Estep went 4 for 4 with four runs batted in to help Symmes Valley (3-0) beat Chesapeake in high school softball in Aid, Ohio.
Kelsie Gothard was 3 for 4 with four RBI for the Vikings. Kylee Thompson went 3 for 4 and drove in one run. Lauren Wells struck out six, walked three and allowed four hits to earn the win.
CHESAPEAKE 100 00 — 1 4 4
SYMMES VALLEY 154 01 — 11 12 2
Bowman, French (5) and Bishop; Wells and Carpenter.
Hitting: (SV) Estep 4-4 4 RBI, Gothard 3-3 4 RBI, Thompson 3-4 2B.
IRONTON 12, WELLSTON 8: The visiting Tigers (3-0) raced to an 11-1 lead and held on to beat the Rockets.
Bella Sorbilli went 3 for 4 with a grand slam and four RBI for Ironton. Kylee Richendollar drove in three runs and Graycie Brammer two. Braylin Wallace picked up the win in relief. Chloe Johnson was 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and two RBI for Wellston. Makenna Kilgore went 2 for 4, as did Nevaeh Ousley. Alyssa Patterson was 2 for 2 and Sadie Henry drove in two runs.
IRONTON 803 000 1 — 12 9 1
WELLSTON 104 011 1 — 8 11 2
Moore, Wallace (3) and Brammer; Williams and Henry.
Hitting: (I) Sorbilli 3-4 HR 4 RBI, Richendollar 3 RBI, Brammer 2 RBI; (W) Johnson 2-4 HR 2B 2 RBI, Kilgore 2-4, Ousley 2-4, Patterson 2-2, Henry 2 RBI.
JEEPS SWEEP: South Webster swept South Point 14-3 and 11-3.
Freshman Ava Messer went 3 for 3 for the Jeeps in the opener. Bri Claxon, Bella Claxon and Skylar Zimmerman each smacked two hits. Bri Claxon and Zimmerman each drove in three runs. Gwen Messer was the winning pitcher.
In the nightcap, Emma Bailey went 2 for 5 with three RBI for South Webster. Bella Claxon drove in two. Zimmerman earned the win.
BOYD COUNTY 13, SOUTH POINT 2: Sophomore Haley Thornsberry hit two home runs and drove in five to lead the Lions (1-0) to a thumping of the host Pointers Eighth-grader Jacie Goad went 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBI. Sara Bays was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Tori Badgett was the winning pitcher and went 3 for 3 with two RBI.
GALLIA ACADEMY 17, BELPRE 3: Maddi Meadows, Preslee Reed and Grace Truance all went 3 for 4 as the Blue Angels (1-0) pounded the Golden Eagles at the Eastman Athletic Complex in Centenary, Ohio.
Addy Burke drove in three runs for Gallia Academy. Taylor Mathie drove in two. Bella Barnette was the winning pitcher.
GREEN 7, ROCK HILL 5: Emily Brady singled home Kailyn Neal to break a 3-3 tie and lift the Bobcats to a triumph over the Redwomen in Pedro, Ohio.
Kasey Kimbler tripled to plate Brady and Kaylee Blankenship, then scored on a single by Ava Jenkins. Kimbler went 3 for 4. Adriah Barber, Kame Sweeney, Grace Daniels and Jenkins all produced two hits. Daniels was the winning pitcher.
Baseball
GRACE CHRISTIAN 13, SOUTH POINT 2: Nathaniel Porter drove in three runs to help the visiting Soldiers defeat the Pointers.
Luke Tanner went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI. Grant Webb was 3 for 4 and drove in one. Jarred Porter struck out seven in five innings to earn the win.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 246 10 — 13 11 5
SOUTH POINT 000 20 — 2 3 2
J. Porter and N. Porter; Dawson, Haney (1), Freeman (3), Runyon (4) and catcher.
Hitting: (GC) Webb 3-4, N. Porter 2B 3 RBI, Tanner 2-3 2 RBI, J. Porter 2B.
IRONTON 9, WELLSTON 0: The Fighting Tigers (2-0) scored eight runs in the sixth inning in a rout of the host Rockets.
Cameron Deere went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Trevor Kleinman was 2 for 4 and pitched five innings of two-hit ball to earn the win. Ryan Ashley went 2 for 4.
IRONTON 000 018 0 9 10 0
WELLSTON 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Kleinman, Taylor (6) and Freeman, Howell (7); Downard, Martin (5) and Rainer, Frisby (1).
Hitting: (I) Kleinman 2-4 2B, Deere 2-4 2 RBI, Howell 2B, Ashley 2-4.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 8, COAL GROVE 1: Alex Cassidy and Caleb Nichols combined on a four-hitter as the visiting Titans defeated the Hornets.
Nichols, Chris Schmidt and Tucker Hermann drove in two runs apiece. Jake McGuire stole four bases.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 6, SOUTH POINT 3: The Senators gave new coach Larry Goodwin his first win with a victory over the host Pointers.
Rodney Moore struck out seven in 2 2/3 innings for Portsmouth West. Jacob Davis was the winning pitcher. Luke Howard went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Caleb Hazelbaker and Eli Sayre each had two hits.
HILLIARD DARBY 6, WHEELERSBURG 3: Wright State University signee Andrew Patrick struck out seven to lead the Panthers past the Pirates in the First National Bank Classic in Waverly, Ohio.
Wheelersburg fell behind 6-0 before it scored three runs off reliever Corwin Allen in the sixth inning. Patrick went 2 for 2 with a triple and three stolen bases.
Girls basketball
WAYNE 52, RIPLEY 36: Alana Eves led all scorers with 22 points and Haley Wallace added a season-high 20, including 10 of the team’s 14 points in the third quarter, as the Pioneers beat the host Vikings. Sophia Nichols led Ripley with 13 points.
WAYNE 17 10 14 11 — 52: Eves 22, Wallace 20, Stroud 6, Tabor 4
RIPLEY 8 8 10 10 — 36: Nichols 13, Casto 9, Hall 6, Hasiflock 6, Roush 2
WAHAMA 61, WIRT COUNTY 39: The White Falcons never trailed in a triumph over the Tigers in Mason, West Virginia.
Mikie Lieving led Wahama (5-7 overall, 4-6 Little Kanawha Conference) with 20 points. Lauren Noble scored 16 and Torre VanMatre 10. Emma Gibbs grabbed 12 rebounds. Emma Wyer paced Wirt County (1-12, 0-12) with 12 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots. Kaleigh Murray scored 10 points.
Boys basketball
POCA 65, BUFFALO 26: Jackson Toney scored 21 points and Keaton Meeks 10 as the Dots (7-3) rolled by the Bison (4-6), who were led by David Whittington with nine points.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Huntington High’s home girls basketball game with South Charleston on Tuesday was postponed because the Black Eagles are involved with contact tracing.
Tolsia’s girls basketball game at Buffalo on Tuesday was canceled because the Bison reportedly are quarantined. Tolsia’s boys basketball team is quarantined while contact tracing. Wayne’s boys basketball team is quarantined until at least April 7.