HUNTINGTON — It's been just over two weeks since the Marshall football team began fall practice, and with that same amount of time left between now and the season opener, it's now time for the Thundering Herd to dot the I's and cross the T's as the team shifts gears with another lively scrimmage behind them.

Saturday's scrimmage period allowed for many players lower on the projected depth charts to show their strengths at some key positions all across the field, from quarterbacks and running backs to safeties and linebackers.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

