HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Marshall running back Sheldon Evans made a jump cut that left a defender in his wake before taking off for a big gain in live action.
It was a continuation of what Marshall head coach Doc Holliday already knew coming into the season.
His Marshall team may have the Conference USA MVP returning in the backfield in Brenden Knox, but there is another guy just in behind him that proved he can produce at a similar clip also.
Just how impressed was Holliday with Evans in 2019? It isn’t every day a head coach speaks on balancing the load a bit more with the returning MVP running back.
“Knox is going to get his carries, but I think we can take a little bit off of Knox throughout the season because Sheldon is plenty good enough,” Holliday said.
Those are eye-opening words, considering that Knox averaged 5.1 yards per carry in the 2019 season.
However, Evans was just as productive in his own right, averaging 5.4 yards on his smaller sample size of carries.
Holliday agreed that the sample size was likely too small, in fact.
“You go back and look at the tape from a year ago and we probably didn’t play him enough last year,” Holliday said. “You go back and look at his stats a year ago and he was very productive every time he had the opportunity to go in there and play.”
Much like what Knox came on the scene in late 2018 and showed his worth to earn the starting job in 2019, Evans showed his abilities in 2019, which is going to lead to an increased role offensively in 2020.
As Evans described it, it is “power and lightning” for the Herd.
The two working together provides a storm surge for Marshall’s offense under offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.
In 2019, the duo combined for 1,762 yards on 339 carries, which is an average of 5.2 yards per tote.
As with all storms, they are more impressive when both the rumble and the flash is present instead of just one element, which is why Evans said they are the right combination in the backfield.
Instead of it being a competition for carries, the two have a built-in trust with each other, as evidenced by Knox’s statements on Evans earlier in camp.
“He’s proved himself more than he already has before and he’s a great back,” Knox said. “Knowing that, they are going to get him in more positions to make plays, which he’s capable of doing.”
Evans said the bond with Knox started when the two entered Marshall’s program together.
“We came in at the same time and redshirted together, so we’ve been through the same struggles — up and down, going through things,” Evans said. “With us, it’s our time now, so we’re just taking it day-by-day. When our number is called, it’s called competitive excellence and what Doc talks about all the time. When our number is called, we do our job. That’s it.”
Knox said that during moments in a game where he needs a break, his trust in Evans allows him to come to the sidelines freely to get back near 100 percent, which will help him to be fresh late in games.
Evans smiled at the thought.
“That’s just the brother bond,” Evans said. “I’ve got him. He’s got me. When he needs a hand, I’m there. When I need a hand, he’s there. That’s the good thing about having that trust and chemistry with each other.”
With both returning healthy — Evans missed the bowl game due to injury — and an offensive line that has nearly 130 starts under its belt, Evans is eager to increase his load and production for the Herd offense.
“I know we can show off full potential of what this offense is really about,” Evans said.