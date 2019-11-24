EVANSVILLE, In. — Evansville scored 52 points from the trio of Jada Poland, Abby Feit and A’Niah Griffin to hold off Marshall women for a 66-62 win in overtime Sunday at the Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Indiana.
Marshall’s Khadaijia Brooks led The Herd with 15 points, supported by Kristen Mayo with 14 and Savanah Wheeler with 12.
Marshall held a 14-3 advantage with 4:19 left in the first quarter but the Purple Aces ran off 26 of the game’s next 37 points to take a five-point lead, 29-25, into the second half.
Marshall trailed by 11 with just 2:11 left in the third quarter, but roared to a 12-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Wheeler as time expired. That shot gave Marshall a one-point, 47-46, lead heading into the final quarter.
Evansville drove to a seven-point lead, 60-53, with 2:27 left in the fourth period. Marshall fought back to force overtime on a jumper by Brooks with just five seconds left.
In overtime, Feit put in a layup to put Evansville ahead by two with 57 seconds left. Griffin made two free throws for the final margin.
“Overall, our execution was pretty good … not so much in overtime,” said Marshall head coach Tony Kemper. “I think we are learning, based on how it was at the end, but that one hurts. They all hurt. It doesn’t matter who you play.”
The Thundering Herd will be back in action Wednesday in Huntington against Alderson Broaddus at 6 p.m.