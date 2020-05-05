I have never run a marathon, but I’m guessing that the feeling of crossing the 13.1-mile mark can be rewarding, exhilarating, and may even energize you for the second half of the run.
On the other hand, that mark might be deflating after all that running to know you are only halfway there. Perhaps the same can be said for my current situation — two weeks of spring gobbler season down, two weeks to go.
Truth be told, I’m both excited and worn slap out by the daily ritual: getting up in the middle of the night, slipping on enough clothes to handle whatever Mother Nature might throw at you that particular morning at daylight, grabbing some caffeinated drink and a crunchy bar — all while trying not to trip over anything in the dark and waking the whole house of stay-at-home residents.
For a bird.
I repeat: For a bird.
Or, in my case, for a chance at maybe hearing the rolling-thunderous bellow of America’s favorite game bird high on a ridge at daylight only to have him rudely ignore my calls and fly down to a group of his gal-pals.
That’s my game thus far: me imagining the gobbler among his fan club of young females as he struts all the way to the block party on the other side of town — and, of course, I’m not invited.
The unpredictable weather these past two weeks has made chasing the actual sunrise difficult. I’ve been shivering cold, rained in, fogged in, way too early sitting in the dark, too late running toward the already rising sun and everything in-between trying to make it somewhere to stand and listen while he proudly gobbles at nearly every loud noise at sunrise.
When the timing works out just right, however, catching that deep, echoing sound — there is no place on Earth I’d rather be. That is the affliction, the addiction, the adrenaline-junkie rush of a human who simply has to be a small part of the wild turkey’s world.
Simply put, I have to be there at daylight, no matter the odds, for or against, for a chance to hear the king of the spring woods proudly announce his name.
After having a front-row seat to the best show on earth for the lovers of all things truly wild and free, the rest of the game for me that last two weeks have been, well, a bummer. Actually, that’s not fair — my hunting clan and I have been fortunate enough to call in close enough to witness the scene of a few gobblers and yapping hens to make the morning unpredictable enough to say getting up in the middle of the night was at least worth the effort.
Sure, many folks are reading this article who have tagged a bird or two — and I would be the first to offer a congratulatory handshake. That’s simply how turkey hunting goes in West Virginia. The sport has never been easy, only until it becomes easier for one year. There is no predicting its outcome.
I have found a secret weapon the last 20-some years, however. During the non-gobbling hours of the morning, I play a game of Easter egg hunting — not for eggs, though, but for morel mushrooms. That way, when Nosey-Rosey questions you in line at the grocery store if you have bagged a bird yet, you can say to her, “Nope. But I have been finding some wonderful morels. They are extra yummy this season. You been finding any?”
Pro tip: A picture of a sack full of mushrooms on your phone helps. It’s not as good as a turkey picture, but at least it will buy you some more time.