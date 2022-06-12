HUNTINGTON — Beyond what Marshall football does on the field, there are many moving parts behind the scenes, all coordinated by the program’s Chief of Staff, Sharrod Everett.
Everett is entering his second season with the Thundering Herd after administrative stops at Florida State, Oregon, South Florida, WKU, Northwestern, Tennessee State, the Big Ten Conference and Xavier.
But 2022 presents an even bigger opportunity for Everett, perhaps the largest of his career to this point after being named to the National Football Operations Committee in May.
“This is pretty crucial because things that can help change our profession and make it better all kind of stem from this committee,” Everett said.
He’ll represent not only Marshall University but also the Sun Belt Conference, which the Thundering Herd will officially join on July 1, 2022.
“You have a voice and you can help shape and make the profession better, and you get to represent the Sun Belt Conference,” Everett said. “For us coming into the league, this is big for us and big for Marshall for me to come in and represent our conference and our school. That was what was most intriguing to me.”
The committee is a national group of football administrators made up of 15 members and 13 trustees from around the country. New members, like Everett, are nominated by sitting members of the committee and then voted in by officials from the conference they represent.
Everett has made his rounds in the college football world, arriving in Huntington to work with head football coach Charles Huff when he took over the program in early 2021.
He’s worked at the FCS level for Power Five programs and mid-majors. That experience, he said, has prepared him to sit on a committee as prestigious as the National Football Operations committee.
“Each of those layers helps, I’ve seen (football) from every perspective,” Everett said. “I haven’t been at a Power Five school my whole career, but I also haven’t been at the 1-AA level my whole career, so I can bring that experience from each of those places to help.”
The National Football Committee meets twice annually, in January and May, but while he’s not carrying out his responsibilities there, he’s managing day-to-day operations as Marshall football’s chief of staff.
“My primary job, in layman’s terms, is to make sure all the other departments are rolling in the same direction,” Everett said. “The efficiency of the program, the vision of the program, everybody is rolling in the same direction.”
That includes areas such as operations, recruiting, player development, strength and conditioning, athletic training and academics, making each day on the job different than the one before it.
“Huff can recruit, do football and manage the coaches, and then I manage our football support departments,” Everett said. “Anything that’s non-football, anything that not X’s and O’s probably touches my desk.”