RIO GRANDE, Ohio — University of Rio Grande freshman Spencer Harris won two jumping events to take home River States Conference Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for Feb. 1-7.
The former Gallia Academy star won first place in the long jump and high jump at the Ohio Christian University Trailblazer Invitational. His leap of 7.06 meters in the long jump is now tops in the conference as is his height of 1.84 meters in the high jump.
Harris’ effort in the long jump also established an indoor school record and ranks eighth nationally.
Next up for the RedStorm is the RSC Indoor Track & Field Championship Feb. 20 in Logan, Ohio.