IRONTON — Jimmy Mahlmeister keeps his head down and goes to work.
That’s what Vlade Janakievski and Drew Basil told him to do and so far the advice has worked out well for the Ironton High School football kicker who doubles as an Ironton St. Joe soccer standout.
Mahlmeister trained with Janakievski, the former Ohio State All-American and Buckeye hall of famer, during the summer to prepare for kicking for the Fighting Tigers. Janakievski kicked for Ohio State from 1977 through 1980 and was pleased when former Buckeye teammate and Ironton all-stater Ken Fritz, an All-American guard himself, contacted him about helping Mahlmeister.
Janakievski said he didn’t have to teach much, calling the 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior “a natural,” a term also used by another former Buckeye and NFL kicker, Basil, who also worked with Mahlmeister in the offseason.
Mahlmeister said he appreciated the compliment. He has lived up to the high praise, making 26 of 27 extra point attempts — the miss came on a botched snap/hold — and last week kicked his first field goal, a 42-yarder at Chesapeake. Mahlmeister averages 53 yards per kickoff, with a long of 60.
Such accuracy is impressive, especially for a player who tended to pull the ball left during his early summer workouts. Janakievski suggested Mahlmeister switch to a smaller shoe. Basil, who played at Ohio State from 2009 through 2012 before going on to the Atlanta Falcons, instructed him to approach kicking a football in a manner similar to swinging a golf club.
“He told me to pick a spot between the uprights and focus on that,” Mahlmeister said. “He told me to focus on one spot on the football and kick it there, then keep my head down and not look up at the ball after I kick it.”
Since Ironton St. Joe doesn’t field a football team, its students are eligible to play for any team in the school district in which they live, in this case, Ironton’s powerful squad. The Tigers are 5-0 heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. home game with South Point (0-5) and are ranked second in Ohio Division V.
Several Flyers, including kickers Tre Neal, Michael Mahlmeister and Iszak Unger, have played football for Ironton and other sports for St. Joe. Jimmy Mahlmeister, though, needed some coaxing. Tiger seniors Cameron Deer and Trent Hacker knew the younger Mahlmeister possessed a strong leg, so they prodded him to try football. The Flyers’ star goalkeeper wasn’t sure he wanted to do that. Once he discovered he could consistently make 45-yard field goals, Mahlmeister decided to give football a try.
“I wasn’t sure I’d fit in,” Mahlmeister said. “I talked to some of the guys and they said they’d love to have me.”
Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton is happy to have Mahlmeister. Ironton needed a kicker after the graduation of all-stater Avery Book, now at Glenville State College.
“Avery was able to do a lot of things and helped develop our younger guys,” Pendleton said. “He took Kyle Howell under his wing and helped develop him as a punter.”
Ironton, though, kicks much more than it punts. Mahlmeister has starred and could be well on his way to adding at least All-Ohio Valley Conference honors to his All-Southern Ohio Conference accolades in soccer and golf. He also is a three-year starter in basketball.
In soccer, Mahlmeister has 62 saves and two goals against in helping the Flyers to a 10-0-1 start. His 509 career saves are a school record, breaking the mark of 501 set by Joey Bush in 2016. Maryville (Tennessee) College has offered him a chance to play there. He said unless a big-time college football program — he mentioned Ohio State and Notre Dame — offered him a scholarship, he’ll probably play soccer in college.