When West Virginia University free safety Josh Norwood made a leaping interception in last week’s upset win at Kansas State, he injured his collarbone on the landing.
Norwood had season-ending surgery Tuesday and WVU defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, known to have a way with words, summed it up as bluntly as possible.
“If you want to say he sacrificed his body, that would not be inaccurate to say that,” Koenning said.
Norwood’s sacrifice helped the Mountaineers hold off the Wildcats for the team’s second win on the road in Big 12 play this season, but is also forced true freshman Kerry Martin Jr. into a starting role for the Mountaineers.
It has been well documented how Martin, who was a popular player and focal point of the offense during his all-state prep career at Charleston’s Capital High, began preparing for a college career on defense during his senior season with the Cougars. Thanks to some roster departures and position changes, he has somewhat unexpectedly seen plenty of playing time in his first season with West Virginia. Martin got his first career start earlier this season on the road at Oklahoma when Norwood was suspended for the first half against the Sooners because of a targeting penalty the previous game.
With Norwood ruled out for the remainder of the season — however long that ends up being with a bowl bid still possible for WVU — Martin was named the starter for this week’s Senior Day game against No. 22 Oklahoma State (noon on ESPN2).
Koenning, who also serves as WVU’s safeties coach, seems to have taken a liking to the true freshman. He also is perhaps his harshest critic.
“Typical of a first year player, I think there are a lot of things he’s got to get better at,” Koenning said of Martin. “So I’m not going to make excuses for the things he doesn’t do well. Probably, I’ve been as hard on him to do the basic things — him and [Sean] Mahone probably the most — because I know those are guys that are moving down the road and for the future. I think that they’re like sponges a little bit — that they’ll absorb it and it’s important to them.
“Some guys that you coach, and you all know people like this in your life I think, some people you can tell them stuff and you know it goes in one ear and out the other and you can tell that you’re wasting your time. Those two guys really sponge things. Kerry still remembers things we haven’t run since the first week of the season. So if I put something in and I’m going to call it something different, I can’t call it something different because he remembers it.”
Martin has appeared in all 10 of West Virginia’s games this season, making 36 tackles (seventh on the team) — including two for a loss — and breaking up four passes.
Still, Koenning said there are areas, tackling specifically, where Martin could stand to make significant improvement. With Oklahoma State and standout running back Chuba Hubbard coming to town, it is something that should provide a serious test for the true freshman and the Mountaineers are counting on Martin to make plays this week, Koenning said.
“He’s getting better at everything,” Koenning said. “He’s got to tackle better — tackling is probably his weakest thing that he does and here we’re fixing to play a running team. Tackling is what Norwood did best and the rest of the stuff kind of waned out. We’ll do the best we can, and [Martin] has got to have a great game. The free safety has got to make a lot of plays. I’ll say, safeties in this package have always had to be the players. Always will be.”
Defense bounces back
After West Virginia’s narrow loss at then unbeaten Baylor on Halloween night in Waco, the Mountaineers defense received plenty of praise for its inspired play against the highly-ranked Bears.
The Mountaineers responded with one of their worst defensive performances of the season in a blowout loss at home to Texas Tech.
“I told them that, and I told them that the first sign of insanity is to do the same thing and expect different results,” Koenning said of his words to the WVU defense following the Texas Tech game. “Two weeks ago, after the Baylor game, maybe I didn’t drive them has hard or maybe I wasn’t on their tail as hard. So I said, ‘I made that mistake, and I’m not going to make that mistake again. So we’re going to hold you accountable for every inch, for every discipline, for every everything.’ That’s my fault, and if that was a mistake that was made, I’ll take it.”
Koenning’s plan paid off, as WVU made life difficult for the K-State offense and held the Wildcats to 20 points in a loss on their home field. West Virginia’s defensive line was back to its old ways with Darius Stills, Reese Donahue, Dante Stills and Jeffrey Pooler accounting for 4 1/2 tackles for a loss, three quarterback hurries with one sack by Pooler and one forced fumble by Darius Stills.
“We wanted to want it more,” Koenning said. “It seemed to me a little bit that they wanted, but I think our guys stepped up and probably played at a level that some of them hadn’t played before. We had D-linemen play 80-some snaps — that’s crazy. That’s some courage right there.”