MEDINA, Ohio — Former Marshall University golfer Alex Weiss won the 99th Ohio Open Championship on Wednesday, played at Weymouth Country Club. Weiss shot a 13-under 203 during the three-round event.
Weiss, who finished his Herd career in 2018, defeated three-time winner Bob Sowards by one stroke.
Weiss shot an 8-under 64 in the first round, the lowest score of anyone for the entire tournament, and led Ryan Yip by two strokes. Weiss then turned in a 2-under 70 in the second round, while Sowards scored a 7-under 65 and took a one-shot lead going into the final day. Yip shot a 4-under 68 and was tied for second with Weiss.
After the second round, Weiss told Northeast Ohio Golf that he was “OK with my position. I know I won’t have to go ballistic, like I did last year, to win.” The Pickerington, Ohio, native was referring to the 61 that he scored in the final round in 2019 to put him into a playoff with eventual winner Stephen Gangluff.
Weiss, the 2017-18 Marshall Male Athlete of the Year, calmly moved through the third round Wednesday sinking five more birdies to move his three-day total to 18. He finished the day with a 3-under 69 to take the lead and the win as Sowards scored a 1-under 71 and Yip tallied a 2-under 70. Sowards and Yip finished tied for second.