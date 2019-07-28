HUNTINGTON — Big linemen have been a hallmark of Coal Grove football over its decades of dominance in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Now one of those former Hornets is in the spotlight for what will be his senior season as an offensive lineman for the Ohio Bobcats.
Austen Pleasants was selected by Lindy's Sports to the All-Mid-American Conference first team in its national 2019 college football preview. In the issue, the senior left tackle was also named the top pass blocker in the MAC in the "honor roll" list on the conference page and praised as "one of the MAC's top linemen."
Lindy's listed Pleasants along with seniors Jordan Steckler of Northern Illinois, Luke Juriga of Western Michigan and Evan Ksiezarcyk of Buffalo and junior center Bryce Petersen of Akron as its All-MAC first team offensive line.
"It's definitely surprising but it's good to see that my hard work is paying off," Pleasants said. "I've still got a lot of work to do."
Pleasants is projected to be joined on the Ohio line by fellow returning starter junior Brett Kitrell, and by senior Steven Hayes, junior Hagen Meservy and senior Marques Grimes. At 6-8 and 306 pounds, Pleasants is the tallest of the senior trio but is the lightweight among them.
Lindy's Sports quoted an anonymous MAC defensive coach saying that with the new personnel in Ohio, quarterback Nathan Rourke "might be running for his life."
"I see myself as a leader and along with two other awesome seniors we're ready for the challenge," Pleasants said. "We'll take on whatever any other team throws at us."
Things are looking good for Ohio as they are coming off a 9-4 record in 2018, including a 27-0 over San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl in December. The Bobcats were projected by the Mid-American Conference football media to win the MAC East Division and the conference title game over Toledo.
Pleasants said being the best team is what the Bobcats expect to be whether media or coaches agree with it or not.
Ohio has a difficult road to the postseason in 2019. A home game with Rhode Island is followed by road trips to Pittsburgh and to Huntington for a Sept. 14 contest against Marshall, a game Pleasants is looking forward to.
"It's going to be like a home game," said Pleasants, who was a redshirt freshman and on the sideline when the Bobcats captured a 21-10 win over Marshall Sept. 12, 2015.
Pleasants helped Coal Grove to OVC championships in 2011, 2012 and 2014 and a playoff appearance in 2012 under then-head coach Dave Lucas. Pleasants however, worked closer to the Hornets' offensive line and defensive line coach Jay Lucas, who will take the reins at Coal Grove this year.
"He's a great young man and a very talented football player. I love him dearly," said Lucas, who also coached Pleasants in basketball, track and power lifting. "We spent nearly every day together for four years."
During those years, Pleasants earned first-team All-OVC from 2012-14, first-team all-district in 2013 and 2014, plus honorable mention all-state in 2012 and 2013.
Pleasants' success translated to a career at Ohio that he hopes inspires the boys who may follow in his footsteps.
The Dawson-Bryant alumnus returned to his alma mater this June and worked out with Lucas' squad. It gave Pleasants a chance to impart wisdom to the young Hornets.
"The kids ask me, 'What can I do?'" Pleasants said. "I try to help out as much as possible."
One day that will pay off for Pleasants, who wants to become a college coach and is prepared to start out at a small high school, something his Lawrence County roots can help him with.
Pleasants credits Lucas and the offensive line coaches in Athens with helping him. After being redshirted as a freshman in 2015 and not playing in 2016, he's had three different coaches in three years of play, including his senior season when Allen Rudolph will take over, but Pleasants is already happy with the direction that's taken.
"It was difficult the first two weeks," Pleasants said of when Rudolph arrived on the scene during Ohio's spring practice. "He's a good man. I've been lucky to have coaches who have influenced me. He's definitely the right man for the job."
Rudolph coached the offensive line at Arkansas State the previous three seasons and has professional experience coaching in the Canadian Football League.
Rudolph said he likes what he sees with Pleasants.
"He's a guy who is truly a veteran. Not only a great football player but he has learned what leading an offensive line room is all about," Rudolph said. "He holds himself accountable to his play and leads his guys around him by doing that.
"He's very accomplished and at a very, very high level. He allows himself to be coached."
Rudolph and Ohio head coach Frank Solich are banking that Pleasants and the offensive line can protect the Bobcats' most valuable asset in Rourke. The fortunes of the 2019 Bobcats could well rest in the hands of a former star of tiny Coal Grove High School.