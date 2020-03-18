HUNTINGTON — Madison Jeffrey plans to go to Cape Cod this summer, but the trip is anything but a vacation.
The West Virginia University and former Cabell Midland High School pitcher said he plans to pitch in the prestigious Cape Cod League to help make up for lost time in front of major league scouts in wake of the NCAA’s cancellation of spring sports to try to reduce spread of COVID-19.
“That was the thing with me,” said Jeffrey, a sophomore righthander. “This was going to be a great year to pad my stats. I’ll go to the Cape, if they have that league, this summer and play there.”
The Cape Cod League is the premier summer circuit for college players. A strong performance there can send a player’s draft stock soaring.
Jeffrey was off to a strong start. He blew a save opportunity by allowing a home run against Jacksonville, but has been stellar since. In seven innings, he allowed no runs.
Just as important in the eyes of pro scouts, Jeffrey’s stuff was strong. His fastball sat 95-96 mph and scraped 97. His cutter, which Jeffrey said has morphed into more of a slider, ranges from 85 to 91. Last summer, in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, Jeffrey was up to 99 with his fastball.
“I loved it,” Jeffrey said of the NECBL. “I was in North Adams, Massachusetts, and there’s nothing up there but a couple of restaurants and a baseball field. I loved playing there with so many good players from Division I, II and III and junior colleges. My host family was amazing.”
Jeffrey said he hates that the Mountaineers’ season has been canceled, but understands the need for precautions during the coronavirus outbreak. He and his teammates learned of the cancellation while on a bus to Pittsburgh International Airport for a flight to Lubbock, Texas, for a series with Texas Tech.
“Everybody started checking Twitter to see what was going on,” Jeffrey said. “We were surprised, but the health of the student-athletes is more important than baseball.”
Now, Jeffrey is trying to stay as sharp as possible. He said he will work out any way he can, even if it means throwing in the back yard.
The NCAA announced it will relax rules next season to prevent players from losing a year of eligibility. Jeffrey said he’s intrigued by how that will work, whether roster expansion and scholarship limit increases will be necessary or transfer rules altered.
“We have, I think, 16 freshmen coming in next season,” Jeffrey said. “Then there are the guys who are still here. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens. We’re a part of history.”