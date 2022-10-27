HUNTINGTON — For the first time all season, there was only one quarterback in the game for the Marshall football team, and redshirt Cam Fancher went the distance in the Thundering Herd's 26-12 win over James Madison on Oct. 22.
In Fancher's first collegiate start, there were good throws and bad ones, touchdowns and turnovers, sacks and scrambles, but overall his performance was one that pleased the coaching staff and gave it a complete body of work that hadn't previously been put on film at the college level.
"It's kind of like being the starting pitcher versus being the reliever," Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. "If you're the reliever you sit in the bullpen, the phone rings and you get loose and know that you're coming in for a couple pitches."
But Fancher wasn't waiting on the bullpen call against James Madison, instead warming up as the starter. Henry Colombi, the starter for Marshall's first seven games, was a game-time decision Saturday due to injury and went through warmups but ultimately didn't dress.
"The one thing he didn't do, you didn't see him panic," Huff said of Fancher's performance. "You didn't see him make some bad plays worse. You saw him make some good plays not as good with a couple of the interceptions he had. As the game went on, he got into his zone and did what he does well."
With extended playing time, the game allowed Fancher to build off of what he has developed so far this year in limited repetitions and will give the coaches a better idea of how to more effectively use him down the stretch in the regular season as they remain committed to the two-QB approach.
"I think we can build off of it, and as we continue to plan and address what issues defenses have and how we can attack them," Huff said, "that will determine who is able to play more, who is able to do more or less."
On the season, Fancher has completed 38 of his 67 pass attempts with a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions in seven games. He's added 154 rushing yards on 34 attempts.
Starting field position was a big factor in the win over the Dukes, and it's something they keyed in on entering the contest, knowing that it would be Fancher's first start and that the shorter the field, the better, for an offense still trying to find its bearings in the pass game.
"Not everybody comes out there guns a-blazin' right off the bat," defensive lineman Owen Porter said. "We know how athletic Cam is, how good Cam is going against him every day, and we knew if we kept weathering the storm, he was going to make a play with his arm or his legs."
In his weekly press conference, Huff said he expects Colombi to be available against Coastal Carolina, noting that he was a full participant in practice with the team Monday and that both he and Fancher will likely see the field Saturday as the Herd faces the Chanticleers at 7 p.m.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
