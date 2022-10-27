The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — For the first time all season, there was only one quarterback in the game for the Marshall football team, and redshirt Cam Fancher went the distance in the Thundering Herd's 26-12 win over James Madison on Oct. 22. 

In Fancher's first collegiate start, there were good throws and bad ones, touchdowns and turnovers, sacks and scrambles, but overall his performance was one that pleased the coaching staff and gave it a complete body of work that hadn't previously been put on film at the college level.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

