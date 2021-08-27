COAL GROVE, Ohio — When checking his roster, Coal Grove coach Jay Lucas sees several players returning from a year ago and many more who appear ready to step up.
All they have to do is bring things together by the start of the 2021 season.
“We’ve got a good group back,” Lucas said on team photo day on Aug. 6. “We’re working to get cohesion with newcomers. Fit the pieces together. We challenge each other on that.”
Coal Grove went 6-3 a year ago. The Hornets won three Ohio Division V playoff games before Fairland eliminated them in Round 4.
On offense, the key returnee is senior quarterback Clay Ferguson.
“He did a fantastic job,” Lucas said of Ferguson’s play in 2020. “He gives us great senior leadership and experience. He got a lot done in the playoff run.”
In the backfield, the Hornets have to find someone to take over for departed Austin Stapleton, the workhorse in the running game a year ago. “Can’t replace him,” Lucas said.
Running backs are Chase Hall and Jeron Hicks. Ferguson can mix in run-pass options.
“We’ll have better balance,” Lucas said. “Younger kids will have step up.”
Top linemen back are tackle Dustin Lunsford and tight end Perry Kingery (6-foot-5, 240 pounds). “Nice target,” Lucas said. “He can run block, too.”
Also up front are Eli Bazell, Brad Wheeler, Caleb Huff, Zach Delawder, Brennan Meadows, Brett Klaiber and Steven Simpson. Getting looks at receiver are Steven Simpson, Stevie Easterling and Hicks.
“Got size and depth up front,” Lucas said.
Anchors on defense up front are Lunsford, Kingery, Meadows, Klaiber, Bazell and Brayden Wilson. Linebackers are Hall,Gavin Gipson and Jake Stephens. In the secondary are Hicks, Ferguson, Jeff Sparks, Landon Roberts, Matt McQuay, Simpson, Justin Newcomb and Braylen Stuntebeck.
Lucas got a look at the Hornets under game conditions in their scrimmage against Oak Hill. The Ohio Valley Conference did not have the traditional preview with the eight teams.
“I feel good about our depth and work ethic,” Lucas said. “The kids went hard in the off-season. They play together.”
Hopefully, teams can play 2021 with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic less of a threat. COVID-19 protocols a year ago feature shortened seasons, no scrimmages, modified playoffs, unusual player rules on and off the field and limited attendance with fans present wearing masks and social distancing. Coal Grove had one game canceled and nearly 10 starters missing at another.
“It was a challenge,” Lucas said. “It was the next man up. Our team handled the adversity really well. You didn’t know what each day might bring.”
Coal Grove’s other non-Ohio Valley Conference games are at Valley and Meigs before league play begins. There, Ironton figures the overwhelming favorite to repeat as champion. The Fighting Tigers have been to the Ohio Division V title game the past two years.
“Ironton obviously will be strong,” Lucas said. “Fairland will be good, Gallia Academy. You got Portsmouth, Rock Hill, Chesapeake and South Point. You’ve got to bring it each game.”