With few losses to graduation and 56 players on his roster for this season, Boyd County High School head football coach Evan Ferguson hopes the Lions are ready to turn the corner.
The team finished 2021 with a 3-7 record and missed the playoffs after it went winless in Class 4A District 6, but nearly all his starters return more experienced and ready to produce wins on the field.
Ferguson said his team has the advantage of boasting a locker room full of players who have stuck with the Boyd County football program and throughout his three previous years of coaching the Lions.
“It’s 56 kids who have earned the spot to be on the roster,” Ferguson said during media day for Kentucky’s area high schools hosted by Boyd County.
“They’ve actually put the time in, so I’m pleased with that. They put the hard work in and I think that will pay off for us.”
Seven players graduated from last season but only two starters departed, Ferguson said, one of those being the team’s long snapper.
The other starter’s impact could be felt a little more by the Lions.
Jacob Barrett, a middle linebacker, finished third on the team in tackles with 55, including 13 for loss and 1.5 sacks according to team statistics. On offense, Barrett was a running back who was third on the team in both carries (33) and yards gained (201).
The key players returning for Ferguson are his top two receivers from 2021 in Josh Thornton and Trey Holbrook.
Both are seniors in 2022 with Thornton a tight end/defensive end who had 21 catches for 291 yards and three TDs.
Holbrook, a wide receiver/defensive back, led the team in both receptions and yards with 29 for 479 and three TDs.
“Leland Thacker in the slot should also have a big year,” Ferguson said. “They’re all three seniors that have put the work in to be ready to go for this year.”
Dakota Thompson, a junior jack-of-all-trades player for Ferguson, also returns.
Thompson played some quarterback for Boyd County, completing 27 of 61 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns. Thompson was also the Lions’ second leading rusher with 259 yards on 90 carries and six TDs.
Thompson also caught one pass for 17 yards that went for a score, and he also played linebacker for Ferguson and finished second on the team with 56 tackles with a team-high 14 for loss.
“He’s played left guard for me before too,” Ferguson said. “Having him back is great.”
The team’s leading passer, Rhett Holbrook, returns too after a 2021 season that saw him complete 44 of 90 passes for 688 yards and six TDs.
Ferguson said Holbrook and Thompson, both will take snaps for the offense this season, but the coach added that Holbrook has matured in his play since last season.
Three seniors anchor the offensive line for Boyd County. All started last season, giving Ferguson a lot of confidence in that unit, he said.
The Lions may be strongest on the defensive side of the ball, especially along the line of scrimmage, Ferguson said.
“Josh Thornton and Jack Hogston on both sides of it, and they’re two defensive ends that cause problems for people,” Ferguson said. “Thompson at linebacker can do a lot. Defensively, it’s going to be hard for people to put points on us this year.”
