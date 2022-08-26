The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

With few losses to graduation and 56 players on his roster for this season, Boyd County High School head football coach Evan Ferguson hopes the Lions are ready to turn the corner.

The team finished 2021 with a 3-7 record and missed the playoffs after it went winless in Class 4A District 6, but nearly all his starters return more experienced and ready to produce wins on the field.

