ASHLAND — Coming into the 2020-21 season, Boyd County’s girls basketball team had several players who weren’t sure a few weeks ago if they would ever see their senior season take the court due to COVID-19.
Once given the opportunity on Monday, Boyd County head coach Pete Fraley knew his team would be ready.
“They were very eager,” Fraley said. “I woke up this morning to six or seven texts that said, ‘It’s Gameday coach! It’s gameday!’ They were eager to play. When you’ve got kids like that, you just want to turn them loose.”
The Lions used their experience and transition game to their advantage early, jumping out to a lead and then never relenting against a younger Ashland squad in a 76-49 win at Anderson Gymnasium on Monday night.
“We knew they were young,” Fraley said. “They’re starting two eighth graders and when you have experience like we have, it shows. It was a great team win for us.”
Harley Paynter scored 21 points while Hannah Roberts added 14 points and Audrey Biggs netted 13 in a balanced attack for the Lions.
However, both coaches agreed after the game that the X-factor in the contest was Boyd County’s Laney Whitmore, who had several deflections and hustle plays that really got the Lions in rhythm and had the Kittens in disarray early.
“She looks like she’s really having fun out there,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. “With a really good team, sometimes it looks like all business, but she’s making it fun for everybody with the way she plays. She’s a motor for them, no question.”
Boyd County jumped out to an early lead with a late first-quarter run, which put pressure on an Ashland team that had several players seeing their first varsity action for Bradley.
“They took advantage of it,” Bradley said.
“You could tell, at times, who had varsity experience and who didn’t.”
The Lions, who have several players with Division I offers, used their veteran savvy to force the action behind the play of Paynter, Roberts and Whitmore.
The result was a second quarter in which Ashland got out of its offensive flow and forced several shots as the Lions scored 18 of the quarter’s first 20 points. The Kittens’ lone field goal did not come until 18 seconds before halftime as the Lions took a commanding 47-20 lead to the locker room.
Early on, Ashland cut the Boyd County lead to 12-9 after four consecutive points by eighth grader Khia Robinson, one of three starters for Bradley, who are in either eighth or ninth grade.
Ninth-grader Ella Sellars matched senior Carley Cullop with 10 points for team-high honors while Robinson and Kenleigh Woods, the team’s two eighth graders in the starting lineup, each added nine.
Despite the loss, Bradley said the future is bright for his team after seeing Monday’s performance.
“It’s a great measuring stick for us to open the season,” Bradley said. “They’re a great team and they aren’t No. 8 in the state for no reason. Our girls were nervous, but they were not afraid. I was satisfied with all three of our new starters. We get to come out again and go against Raceland.”
BOYD COUNTY 26 21 17 12 — 76: Whitmore 6, Rucker 7, Paynter 21, Biggs 13, Roberts 14, Caldwell 11, Opell 3, Neese 1
ASHLAND 15 5 8 21 — 49: Cullop 10, Rakes 6, Woods 9, Sellars 10, Robinson 9, C. Wallenfelsz 2, L. Wallenfelsz 3