WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — If Symmes Valley can replace graduated quarterback Jack Leith, the Vikings could be primed for a second consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship.
Symmes Valley returns a bevy of veterans from last year’s 9-2 Division VII playoff team. Coach Rusty Webb said he likes what he sees from his squad and if it can stay healthy is poised to be one of the better teams in school history.
“Anytime you lose your quarterback and leader, it’s tough,” Webb said. “But we have a lot of guys back and we think our experience is going to help us.”
Even with a COVID-19-related shutdown during the summer, Symmes Valley has been determined to show that last season wasn’t a fluke.
“The kids have practiced well with all the uncertainty,” Webb said. “The kids have done an outstanding job getting themselves ready. But we have to stay healthy.”
Senior Luke Leith (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) moves from end to quarterback, replacing his brother. Leith will hand off to halfback Josh Ferguson (5-10, 185), who ran for 1,000 yards in 2019. Juniors Ethan Patterson (6-2, 165), Nick Strow (5-10, 170), sophomore Levi Ross (5-4, 135) and junior Grayson Walsh (5-10, 185) also figure to see plenty of carries, along with senior fullback Derek Crum (5-7, 195).
Senior Caleb Mullens (6-2, 220), freshman Brayden Webb (6-3, 205) and senior Drew Scherer (6-0, 135) man the ends.
The offensive line is Webb;s main concern, even though it lost only one starter. Junior Tanner McComas (6-foot, 265) returns at center. The guards will be juniors Gavan Yates (6-foot, 290) and Eli Patterson (6-1, 185). At tackle will be senior Kayson Adkins (6-foot, 240) and sophomore Isaac Ross (6-0, 220). After those five, however, the quantity and experience drops off.
“We have a lot of experience on the offensive line, but we’re really thin there,” said Webb. “We’re hoping to rotate our tackles and keep them fresh. If someone gets hurt, we’ll be forced to move some people around.”
The defensive front features Yates, Adkins and McComas, backed by Ross and senior Houston Bennett (5-10, 275). Eli Patterson, Niece, Webb and freshman Ayden Taylor are at defensive end.
Mullens returns at inside linebacker, where he is joined by Crum. Strow, Walsh and freshman Sam McClease (5-8, 155) man the outside.
Three starters — Ferguson and Ethan Patterson at the cornerback spots and Leith at safety — return in the secondary.
Webb said he expects a challenge from Northwest in the conference. Eastern-Pike also returns considerable talent.