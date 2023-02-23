The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gerad Parker mentioned early in a press conference to introduce him as Notre Dame’s new offensive coordinator on Monday the nine stops in his college football coaching career.

Two of them – at the Mountain State’s two Division I universities – in different ways helped shape his offensive discipline as he undertakes a promotion at one of college football’s premier programs.

Zach Klemme is sports editor for HD Media. Reach him at zklemme@hdmediallc.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you