HUNTINGTON — The Cincinnati Reds’ draft drew strong reviews from evaluators, particularly at the top of the 20-round event, where the club took three of the first 35 players.
In the first round, 17th overall, Cincinnati selected UCLA shortstop McLain, who batted .323, reached base at a .429 clip and slugged .569 with nine home runs this season, despite missing nearly three weeks with a broken thumb. Baseball America writers referred to McLain as a “dangerous hitter” who projects to bat at the top of the order. McLain is reported to possess plus speed and is known for his effort.
With their compensation pick for losing pitcher Trevor Bauer to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Reds chose Jay Allen, a toolsy player from John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Florida. One of the premier athletes — Allen also starred in football and basketball — available, Allen features enough speed for centerfield and enough arm for right. Committed to the University of Florida, Allen is considered signable.
In the second round, the Reds selected Matheu Nelson, a catcher from Florida State. The Johnny Bench Award winner as the college baseball’s best catcher, Nelson was the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year. He led the nation with 23 home runs, batted .330, slugged .773 and posted an on base percentage of .436.
On the second day, the Reds selected heralded University of Virginia lefthanded pitcher Andrew Abbott, North Carolina State shortstop Jose Torres, San Jose State first baseman Ruben Ibarra, South Carolina righthanded pitcher Thomas Farr, North Carolina centerfielder Justice Thompson, Oregon State pitcher Kevin Able, Florence-Darlington Junior College righthanded pitcher Hunter Parks, Sam Houston State outfielder Jack Rogers and Tulane righthanded pitcher Donovan Benoit.
Baseball America’s J.J. Cooper called Farr “a sleeper” with three potentially above average pitches. BA’s Carlos Collazo wrote that Abbott features a solid fastball, curveball, changeup mix and the mentality to pitch in any role. MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo wrote that Torres has the ability to remain at shortstop and Thompson has plus speed. Abel is the only player to win four games in the College World Series. Parks is a converted position player with a mid-90s fastball with potential to reach 100 mph. Rogers appears to be a money-saving senior sign, but hit 30 career home runs, 16 this season. Benoit went 4-4 with a 5.64 earned run average. He struck out 67 and walked 35 in 59 innings.
Collazo tweeted, “It’ll take a while to process all of this and it’s impossible to evaluate drafts the day of, but the three teams I am drawn to after day 2 are: Marlins, Reds, Tigers.”
Jackson Wolf, a lefthanded pitcher, and Ryan Bergert, a righthander, both from West Virginia University, were selected by the San Diego Padres Monday. Wolf went in the fourth round and Bergert in the sixth. The San Francisco Giants took Ohio State pitcher Seth Lonsway in the sixth round. The Detroit Tigers selected Buckeyes Garrett Burhenn in the ninth round and Kentucky outfielder Austin Schultz ion the 10th. The Colorado Rockies picked Ohio University righthander Joe Rock in competitive balance round B, 68th overall.
The Draft concludes Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20.