Marshall's Abby Beeman (4) looks to make a pass as she is guarded by W.Va. Wesleyan's Courtney Wilfong (21) during an NCAA women’s basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Ashley Tudor (22) pushes up the floor against W.Va. Wesleyan's Malaika Kimmons (32) during an NCAA women’s basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall women’s basketball team made eight of their 11 three-point attempts in the opening period, building a double-digit lead in the opening minutes and helping them to an eventual 33-point win over West Virginia Wesleyan College, 72-39, in their home opener Tuesday evening.
“We wanted to come out with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and play well early, and we obviously did that,” head coach Tony Kemper said. “But kind of as the team bugaboo, we were a little bit inconsistent after that.”
Freshman guard Terah Harness, a transfer from USC Upstate, was one of six Herd players to knock down a shot from distance in the opening frame. She made three of her five 3-point attempts and finished with 14 points in the win.
“I think it’s all just about confidence. My team gives me a lot of that,” Harness said. “They encourage me to keep shooting them even when I’m not making them. As a shooter, you can get hot at any moment so you just have to keep shooting.”
After the hot start, the inconsistencies Kemper was alluding to began to show up. Whether those moments came in scoring droughts or spells of turnovers, it allowed the lead to hover between 20 and 25 points throughout the second and third quarters and never grow much larger than what they built in the first quarter.
“I think when you get off to a run like that, you have to make people pay, and we did in the first quarter,” Kemper said. “Honestly when you look at the game, it’s a good thing we did it because it was awfully close to even after that.”
The Herd outscored the visiting Bobcats, who were playing in their first game of the season, by five points over the next two quarters, taking a 44-19 lead into halftime and a 59-34 lead into the final quarter of play.
After making six of their first eight shots from downtown, Marshall made just five more the rest of the way, finishing 13-of-39 from deep.
But in the fourth quarter, West Virginia Wesleyan was held to just five points and failed to make a shot from the field in the final 9 minutes and 30 seconds of the contest, getting their only points in that stretch from a pair of free throws after an early 3-pointer.
“We’ll go watch film and we’ll see how much of that was us being in the right spot or not,” Kemper said. “I know that this team has the ability to be really good defensively, and we’re nowhere close to what we are capable of.”
In that stretch, the Bobcats turned the ball over 10 times, while the Herd used another 13-0 run to build their lead to a game-high 35 points with time winding down.
To complement Harness’ 14 points, Abby Beeman chipped in 15 of her own to go with four rebounds and three assists. Roshala Scott scored 10, marking the second time in as many games this year that she’s finished in double digits.
Emma Witt paced the Bobcats, tallying 15 points and three rebounds before fouling out of the contest late. No other teammate scored more than five. Freshman Jasmine Tabor, a former Wayne High School girls basketball standout, checked into the game twice but didn’t record any stats in limited time on the floor.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
