HUNTINGTON — The Marshall women’s basketball team made eight of their 11 three-point attempts in the opening period, building a double-digit lead in the opening minutes and helping them to an eventual 33-point win over West Virginia Wesleyan College, 72-39, in their home opener Tuesday evening.

“We wanted to come out with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and play well early, and we obviously did that,” head coach Tony Kemper said. “But kind of as the team bugaboo, we were a little bit inconsistent after that.”

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

