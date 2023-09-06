IRONTON -- Shaun Terry admits he's mediocre.
"I'm decent," said Terry, a junior wide receiver at Ironton High School. "I won't say I'm good. I'm working on it."
Oh, Terry was talking about his golf and pickleball games. On the football field, he's spectacular. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder has helped the Fighting Tigers to a 3-0 record going into Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game versus Cabell Midland (2-0) at Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The game will be livestreamed by HD Media.
Terry has caught six passes for 226 yards -- 37.7 yards per reception -- and four touchdowns. He's rushed eight times for 195 yards -- 24.4 yards per carry -- and returned five punts for 99 yards and two kickoffs for 37 yards.
A speedster who runs 40 yards in 4.45 seconds, Terry comes by his athleticism honestly. He is a cousin of former NBA and Huntington High and Rose Hill Christian star O.J. Mayo.
"I talk to him all the time and I love him," Terry said of Mayo.
Terry, who transferred to Ironton from Huntington in ninth grade, doesn't rely just on genes. He's worked to hone his craft.
"I completely worked, hit the weight room, was here with these boys doing agility and running routes," said Terry, who has a 3.5 grade point average. "We all got so much better over the summer. I love this team."
Terry is more than fast. He's elusive, as he showed last week in a 62-14 victory over Fairland, when he caught a short pass and avoided several defenders to turn it into a 51-yard touchdown.
Terry made similar plays in victories over Wheelersburg and Jackson. Against the Dragons, Terry touched the ball four times and scored three. Versus the Ironmen, Terry duplicated that feat and totaled 179 yards. He picked off a pass in the end zone against Wheelersburg and has 10 tackles on defense.
"He's electric," Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said of Terry. "He's one of those guys who, any time he touches it, the scoreboard can change. He's not the only one we've got. We have guys who are lurking, guys waiting for their opportunity who can do the same thing. We're really excited going forward."
Terry owns football scholarship offers from Toledo, Massachusetts and Eastern Kentucky. He's ranked by 247.com as the 68th-best wide receiver in the country.
Terry also is an accomplished basketball player who averaged 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game last season to help the Tigers to a 17-7 record. He made 47% of his shots, 42% from 3-point range. Terry played AAU ball for national champion Team Mayo and owns an offer from Kentucky Christian University.
Terry said he gives all glory to God for his athletic ability. He hopes to be a key factor against Cabell Midland, a loaded Class AAA team looking to challenge the Fighting Tigers, a Division V power which would be Class A in West Virginia. The Knights would be Division I, the largest class, if in Ohio.
"We've played three good teams, but we're looking forward to Cabell Midland," Terry said. "It should be a fun game. They're a good football team."
Pendleton effused praise on the young receiver.
"I can't say enough about him," Pendleton said. "You put the ball in his hands, great things are going to happen. Great player."