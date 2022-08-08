HUNTINGTON — An extra set of eyes never hurt anybody, and there are a few of them watching the Marshall football team in practice this week.
Head coach Charles Huff said Monday that four analysts, bringing a wealth of football knowledge and experience with them, will be observing and assisting Marshall football coaches in practice this week.
One of those is former Thundering Herd coach Mark Snyder. Other well-respected guests of the team include Bud Foster, Tom Brattan and Chan Gailey.
“Anytime you can bring in experience and fresh eyes to help the program get better, that’s what you want to try and do,” Huff said.
Snyder coached the Herd from 2005-09 and spent the next decade as an assistant at South Florida, Texas A&M, Michigan State and Florida State. Earlier this year, he was with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL as the linebackers coach.
“It’s so good to be back home. Coach Huff is doing a great job, he’s got a great staff and a bunch of them I’ve worked with both while I was here and at Florida State,” Synder said. “There’s a euphoria about this place when you’re coming up from Florida and hit that West Virginia Turnpike. It’s a very comfortable feeling.”
Huff spoke highly of not only Snyder’s coaching career and the experience he brings back to Huntington, but also commended the other three individuals that will spend the week analyzing daily operations from practice, to the film room and team meetings.
“Sometimes as coaches you can’t see the forest for the trees. Sometimes a fresh set of eyes can show you something that you may not see,” Huff said. “We’ve got a lot of good relationships with a lot of guys who love this place so it’s good for them to get here.”
Foster currently serves as a special assistant to Athletics Director Whit Babcock at Virginia Tech after spending more than three decades with the football program and growing into one of the most respected assistant coaches in the nation. Following the 2006 season, he received the Frank Broyles Award, which is annually given to the top assistant coach in college football.
Brattan spent 13 years as an offensive line coach at the University of Maryland before taking the same position at the University of Illinois in 2014, where he spent two years and wrapped up his coaching career at Ave Maria University where he coached for four years.
Gailey served as the offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League in 2020. Gailey had previously served as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Buffalo Bills from 1998 to 2012.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
