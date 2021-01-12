HUNTINGTON — Fairland parlayed a 49-48 victory over then-No. 8 Eastern-Brown into a top 10 ranking in Division III.
The Dragons (7-3) are No. 10 in the Ohio Associated Press boys high school basketball poll. Fairland received 34 points. Wheelersburg (9-0) picked up 15 points to rank 14th.
“We’ve been fortunate to play good teams,” said Fairland coach Nathan Speed, whose squad’s losses were by one point to No. 9 Fort Frye (7-1, 38), 70-61 to Division II No. 8 Buckeye Valley (7-1) and 59-58 to Division II Whitehall-Yearling.
The loss didn’t hurt Eastern-Brown (11-1), which accumulated 67 points and moved up to No. 7.
“They’re a great team,” Speed said of Eastern-Brown. “They’re very well coached and talented. They’ll make a deep tournament run.”
Harvest Prep (7-0) picked up nine first-place votes and 156 points to rank No. 1. Worthington Christian (11-1, 137) received three first-place votes and is second. Cleveland Lutheran Heights (6-0, 135) was No. 1 in five ballots and is third. Ottawa-Glandorf (10-1, 130) picked up one first-place vote and is No. 4.
Fredericktown (10-0, 81) is fifth, followed by Colonel Crawford (10-0, 71), Eastern-Brown, Cincinnati Country Day (10-0, 58), Fort Frye and Fairland.
Cincinnati Moeller (10-2) is No. 1 in Division I, the largest classification. Lina Shawnee (12-0) tops Division II. Antwerp (9-0) is first in Division IV, where New Boston (10-1) is third and Trimble 11th.