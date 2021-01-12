Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210113-hds-ohiopoll.jpg
Buy Now

Fairland's Zander Schmidt scores against Eastern-Brown Saturday. The Dragons defeated the Warriors 49-48.

 RYAN FISCHER The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Fairland (7-3) parlayed a 49-48 victory over then-No. 8 Eastern-Brown into a top 10 ranking in Division III.

The Dragons are No. 10 in the Ohio Associated Press boys high school basketball poll. Fairland received 34 points. Wheelersburg (9-0) picked up 15 points to rank 14th. 

"We've been fortunate to play good teams," said Fairland coach Nathan Speed, whose squads losses were by one point to No. 9 Fort Frye (7-1, 38), 70-61 to Division II No. 8 Buckeye Valley (7-1) and 59-58 to Division II Whitehall-Yearling.

The loss didn't hurt Eastern-Brown (11-1), which accumulated 67 points and moved up to No. 7.

"They're a great team," Speed said of Eastern-Brown. "They're very well coached and talented. They'll make a deep tournament run."

Harvest Prep (7-0) picked up nine first-place votes and 156 points to rank No. 1. Worthington Christian (11-1, 137) received three first-place votes and is second. Cleveland Lutheran Heights (6-0, 135) was No. 1 in five ballots and is third. Ottawa-Glandorf (10-1, 130) picked up one first-place vote and is No. 4.

Fredericktown (10-0, 81) is fifth, followed by Colonel Crawford (10-0, 71), Eastern-Brown, Cincinnati Country Day (10-0, 58), Fort Frye and Fairland.

Cincinnati Moeller (10-2) is No. 1 in Division I, the largest classification. Lina Shawnee (12-0) tops Division II. Antwerp (9-0) is first in Division IV, where New Boston (10-1) is third and Trimble 11th. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.