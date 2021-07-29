ASHTABULA, Ohio — The Fairland Dragons 9-, 10- and 11-year-old team is coming home as state champions.
The girls softball team defeated Meigs County 14-13 by scoring four runs in their last-chance at-bat Monday to with the championship, according to Tom Schneider, a proud parent.
The team finished runner-up in a regional tournament, losing to Meigs County to qualify for the state tournament. The girls then won four games in a row in the double-elimination tournament to take home the championship banner.
“It was amazing,” said Madeline Schneider, 11, who plays second and third bases. She produced two walks and a hit and scored twice in the win. “I had a great time making memories with my friends.”
“Those girls never gave up,” said Tim Cornwell, coach of the team. “They were down five runs at one point and three going into the bottom of the sixth.”
His daughter, Maddie Cornwell, scored the tying run.
Then Maddie Short, 12, the Dragons pitcher, hit a ball that knocked in the winning run.
“It’s fun,” she said. “I like being competitive. The win was great.”
Players on the team are Short, Cornwell, Schneider, Keeley Heck, Makynlee Blankenship, Bella Cochran, Madie Sullivan, Mary Gannon, Ava Thacker, Sammy Cuda, Aubree Cyrus, Khloe Walters and Lyla Ball.
Other coaches for the team include Greg Sullivan and Nathan Spurlock.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.