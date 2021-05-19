PROCTORVILLE, Ohio – Ground ball to shortstop, flip to second for the force and inning over. Oops. Second baseman drops the ball allowing inning to continue.
Cooper Cummings made Chillicothe Southeastern pay for that error as the catcher stepped up and belted a two-run double to give Fairland a 2-0 lead, the catalyst to a 4-running inning and spark to 6-0 victory Wednesday in an Ohio Division III sectional tournament game at Fairland’s Roger Snyder Field.
“You have to take advantage of those mistakes,” Dragons coach Michael Hill said. “Teams are going to make them. You have to capitalize. We got a 4 spot. I’m proud of that.”
Fairland (16-7) entered play as No. 5 seed. The Panthers came in at No. 28.
Fairland starter Blake Trevathan tossed a 2-hitter, one being a ground-rule double to right by Southeastern pitcher Jaylen Murta. He is now 6-0.
“Guess just feeling it a little bit,” Trevathan said. “Cooper gets the credit really. He’s just good at calling pitches. Cooper’s a king. I didn’t shake him off any.”
Cummings took delight in the game he called on the hot day. He took even more delight in the tide-turning double.
“The hit. That did it all,” Cummings said. “It was good pitch. I was sitting on a curve ball. When I saw the ball hit the ground (on the force at second), said ‘oh I’m up. Go do something.’ ”
Hill just enjoyed watching Trevathan and Cummings deliver.
“That’s how he’s been all year,” Hill said of his sophomore pitcher. “He has command of the ball well. Has one of the best breaking balls in the area.”
As for Cummings.
“If he gets his pitch he can do some damage,” Hill said. “One breakthrough and Blake’s on the mound. Sit back and relish it.”
Hill said Murta did a good job keeping Fairland hitter’s off balance. The Dragons mustered five hits with Alex Rogers 2-for-2.
“He had a good breaking ball and hit his spot for strikes,” Hill said.
As for Murta’s ground rule double, Hill said, “I thought he gave is a ride. It was close to being gone.”
Fairland’s next game is noon Saturday at home against River Valley.
SOUTHEASTERN – 000 000 0 – 0 2 4
FAIRLAND 004 200 x – 6 5 1
Murta and C. Smith. Trevathan and Cummings.
Hitting: (SE) Murta 2b. (F) G. Hunt 2 rbi, Cummings 2b, 2 rbi; Rogers 2-2.