ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — On Dec. 12, with encouragement from her mother, Sherri, Alexus Steele decided to apply for Marshall University's prestigious Yeager Scholarship.
The paperwork was due Dec. 15.
"I was so stressed," said Steele, a cheerleader at Fairland High School. "I had so many tests that week. I wrote all my essays and edited them, then at 11:15 p.m. the night before it was due, I turned it in."
Steele didn't expect much from her hurried effort.
"I thought there was no way," she said. "I wish I had had more time. I wish I had known sooner."
Steele must have performed well under pressure. She was invited to interview as a finalist. Marshall President Brad D. Smith and Society of Yeager Scholars coordinator Cara Bailey called Steele and told her she had the scholarship.
"It was so awesome," said Steele, who chose Marshall over Ohio State and North Carolina. "I have to thank my mom. She's the most influential person in my life, and I wouldn't have accomplished anything without her constant love and support. I wouldn't be anywhere without her."
Steele is the second former Fairland cheerleader to earn a Yeager Scholarship, joining Lexi Adkins, who did so in 2018. Adkins, also a Marshall cheerleader, completed her stay at Marshall and now is in dental school at the University of Pittsburgh.
"It's funny because in middle school I wanted to be just like her," Steele said of Adkins, the daughter of former Thundering Herd football star and NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss. "I remember watching her and thinking she was so good. She's great."
Steele also made the Herd cheerleading squad. Adkins encouraged Steele to remember her worth as an individual, student and resident.
"As women of color and Appalachians, we likely share many battles in academia and life," Adkins said. "It's easy to succumb to the doubt of others, so she must never forget her value. Giving herself grace, maintaining an encouraging inner voice and surrounding herself with those who want nothing but the best for her will take her far."
Adkins heartened Steele to remember the people who helped her get where she is.
"I can only hope this program brings her the same sense of belonging and joy it gave me," Adkins said. The people I met at Marshall are more than a community. They're family."
Steve Geoly was a Yeager Scholar and Marshall football player in the late 1980s and early 1990s. A lawyer in Greenwood, South Carolina, Geoly offered advice to Steele and any other person combining the rigors of college athletics with the Yeager Scholarship.
"Focus on academics," Geoly said. "It was tough for me. Being an athlete at Marshall has its own set of pressures, so make the best of it and enjoy the experience."
Former Fairland and current Marshall cheerleader Alyssa Howard has helped Steele prepare for being a college athlete. Steele, who said her quirk is being able to touch her nose with her tongue, is accustomed to being busy. She played soccer at Fairland and finished second in Ohio in the girls 135-pound division in powerlifting.
"Academics always come first for me," Steele said. "My grades aren't going to drop. I'm going to do what it takes to do two things that I love."
Steele took up powerlifting as a senior. She played soccer as an elementary school student, but took a break from it until resuming in eighth grade. By her senior year, she was Fairland's captain. She has cheered since she was 2 and captained the Dragons cheer and track squads last season.
"We'll lift with cheer," Steele said. "We'll have 6 a.m. workouts. I'll definitely miss soccer, though, the game, the environment, the girls and the coaches."
A coach with the United Cheer Association, Steele also served as the president and founder of Junior State of America, president of the Fairland Math Club and prom committee, vice president of the environmental club, and a member of several other clubs such as the Beta Club and Spanish Club. Steele also models at Barbie’s Formals in Milton.
Steele said she will major in political science, with an emphasis on constitutional democracy and Spanish with intents to be a lawyer.
"I wanted to be a doctor until my junior year of high school," Steele said. "Our school offers (advanced placement) courses in government and politics, and I discovered how much I love politics."
Named for Gen. Chuck Yeager, the Yeager Scholarship Program offers merit-based scholarship in the Honors College. It is regarded as the most prestigious academic and leadership program at Marshall. It includes full tuition, room and board, a summer study at the University of Oxford in England, an annual stipend, textbook allowance and a personal computer.