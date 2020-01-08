ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland took sole possession of the Ohio Valley Conference lead with a 59-43 victory over Chesapeake in boys high school basketball at the Carl York Center.
Clayton Thomas led the Dragons (10-1 overall, 5-0 OVC) with 25 points and six rebounds. Jacob Polcyn scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Aiden Porter scored 0 points, all in the fourth quarter. Jordan Williams scored seven points and snared 15 rebounds.
Chesapeake fell to (9-1, 4-1).
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Fairland, which has won 60 of its last 61 league games, entertains Rock Hill. The Panthers play host to Gallia Academy.