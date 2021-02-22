ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland is superb at sharing the basketball, but is selfish with league titles.
The Dragons (16-4 overall, 13-1 Ohio Valley Conference) won outright their sixth consecutive OVC championship Monday when they defeated Gallia Academy 65-37 at the Carl York Center. The triumph prevented South Point (13-4, 12-2) from earning a share of the crown.
Fairland coach Nathan Speed said he wasn’t concerned his team would suffer a letdown after beating South Point 55-45 Saturday to clinch at least a share of the OVC title.
“It should be internal,” Speed said of his players’ motivation. “If you can’t be ready to play this time of year, if you’re not in tournament mode, you probably shouldn’t be playing.”
The Dragons, ranked 10th in the state in Division III, came out strong with Jacob Polcyn sandwiching baskets around a Clayton Thomas 3-pointer for a 7-0 lead. Fairland extended its lead to 29-17 by halftime, thanks to a 10-3 run during which Aiden Porter scored five of his 10 points.
Zander Schmidt and Thomas opened the third quarter with 3-pointers as Fairland squashed any hopes of a comeback by the Blue Devils (8-9, 6-8). Schmidt and Thomas finished with 14 points each.
The Dragons led by as many as 30 points after Will Davis scored with 49 seconds to play.
The OVC championship was Fairland’s seventh since 2013.
“That’s hard to do, especially in our conference,” Speed said. “It’s a tough game every night, especially the second time through. There are a lot of good coaches and teams and they’re always competitive.”
They also almost always lose to the Dragons, who are 81-3 in league games, including 42-0 at home, the last six seasons.
Isaac Clary, a 6-foot-8, 305-pound sophomore center, led Gallia Academy with 15 points, none except one free throw from beyond three feet.
Top-seeded Fairland returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it entertains No. 16 Portsmouth (8-10), a 68-55 winner of No. 17 Belpre Monday, in a Division III sectional championship game. The Dragons received a bye in the first round.
No. 14 seed Gallia Academy takes to the court again at third-seeded Hillsboro (18-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Division II sectional final.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10 7 10 10 — 37: Davis 1-4 1-2 2-2 5, Franklin 1-6 0-0 2-2 4, Vanco 0-2 0-2 0-0 0, Fellure 2-9 0-1 2-4 6, Phillips 1-4 0-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Call 1-3 0-0 0-0 2, Walter 0-0 0-0 3-4 3, Clary 7-12 0-0 1-4 15. Totals: 13-40 1-7 10-16 37.
FAIRLAND 17 12 15 21 — 65: Polcyn 4-10 0-1 1-2 9, Porter 3-12 2-6 2-2 10, G. Hunt 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 5-9 3-6 1-2 14, J. Thacker 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 5-6 2-2 2-2 14, Tooley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 1-1 1-1 0-0 3, N. Thacker 4-7 1-3 0-1 9, Leep 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 2-3 0-0 0-0 4, B. Hunt 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-52 9-20 6-9 65.
Rebounds: GA 21 (Clary 7), F 31 (Schmidt 6, N. Thacker 6). Steals: GA 4 (Fellure 3), F 5 (G. Hunt 2). Blocked shots: GA 3 (Vanco, Fellure, Clary), F none. Fouls: GA 16, F 11. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.