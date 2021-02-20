ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A healthy Jacob Polcyn makes Fairland a much better high school basketball team.
Polcyn, a 6-foot-4 senior center, scored 11 points, including seven of the Dragons’ first nine, Saturday night to lift Fairland to a 55-45 victory over South Point at the Carl York Center. With the win, Fairland (15-4 overall, 12-1 Ohio Valley Conference) clinched at least a tie for its sixth consecutive OVC title. The Dragons can win the championship outright by beating visiting Gallia Academy (8-8, 6-7) Monday.
Polcyn had been hobbled after COVID-19 left him with the odd side effect of knees so stiff he could hardly bend them.
“I’m a lot better, now,” said Polcyn, who didn’t score against the Pointers in a 43-40 loss on Feb. 6. “This time we executed better and made more shots. We switched up our offense so we weren’t so congested in the paint. We focused on our offense in this game because our defense was good last time.”
The Dragons defense was strong again, especially in the second quarter when it forced six turnovers and converted all to points in outscoring South Point 18-4 to turn an 18-16 deficit to a 34-22 advantage.
Polcyn’s 3-pointer at 4:25 of the second period gave Fairland a 24-22 lead it never relinquished and started a decisive 13-0 run going to halftime. The Pointers pulled as close as 52-45 with 1:01 left in the game, but Aiden Porter made two free throws and Polcyn one to set the score.
South Point (13-5, 12-2) contributed to its own demise, missing 13 of 23 free throws, a bugaboo that has hurt them all season.
“Our movement on offense,” Dragons coach Nathan Speed said of the difference in this game and the first one against the Pointers. “We weren’t just standing on the weakside of the floor. We cut better and reversed the ball better.”
Porter led Fairland with 17 points, despite scoring just two in the second and fourth quarters. Clayton Thomas scored 13 points. Jordan Williams grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds in helping the Dragons to a 32-23 edge in that category.
Austin Webb paced South Point with 13 points. Nakyan Turner chipped in 11 points.
SOUTH POINT 18 4 16 7 — 45: Adams 1-2 0-1 0-1 2, Turner 3-6 0-0 5-9 11, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Kazee 4-9 1-1 0-0 9, Taylor 1-6 0-0 2-6 4, Webb 4-10 2-3 2-5 12, Pegram 2-3 0-1 0-0 4, Dornon 1-3 0-2 1-2 3. Totals: 16 40 3-8 10-23 45.
FAIRLAND 16 18 13 8 — 55: Polcyn 4-6 1-1 2-4 11, Porter 7-19 0-7 3-4 17, Hunt 2-4 1-2 0-0 5, J. Thacker 0-0 0-0 2-2 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 2-4 1-2 0-0 4, N. Thacker 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, Thomas 5-12 2-9 1-2 13. Totals: 21-48 5-22 8-12 55.
Rebounds: SP 23 (Taylor 9), F 32 (Williams 11). Team rebounds: SP 2, F 3. Deadball rebounds: SP 6, F 1. Steals: SP 6 (Turner 2), F 4 (Polcyn, Porter, Williams, Schmidt). Blocked shots: SP 1 (Webb), F 1 (Williams). Turnovers: SP 11, F 9. Fouls: SP 13, F 21. Fouled out: Turner. Technical fouls: None.