The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230326-hds-rockhillbsb.JPG

River Valley's Riley Bradley looks at the umpire after being tagged out at home by Fairland's Cooper Cummings during a high school baseball game Saturday at Rock Hill High School in Pedro, Ohio.

 KATIE KEENEY | For The Herald-Dispatch

PEDRO, Ohio -- In the Rock Hill Wood Bat Tournament, Fairland took River Valley to the woodshed.

The Dragons (1-0) sent 17 batters to the plate in a 14-run fourth inning of a 15-1 victory over the Raiders (0-1) in high school baseball.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you