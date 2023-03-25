PEDRO, Ohio -- In the Rock Hill Wood Bat Tournament, Fairland took River Valley to the woodshed.
The Dragons (1-0) sent 17 batters to the plate in a 14-run fourth inning of a 15-1 victory over the Raiders (0-1) in high school baseball.
Brycen Hunt pitched a one-hitter, striking out 10, walking two and hitting two batters to earn the win. The junior right-hander also doubled and drove in three runs.
"I'm pleased with it," said Hunt, who gave up a run in the top of the fifth after a lengthy wait while Fairland ran the bases. "The last inning was a little rough, but it was all right. My curve was working. It's been on and off."
The Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the third inning as Hunter Lykins scored on a wild pitch and Niko Kiritsy drove in Keagan Smith.
In the fourth, Blaze Perry doubled in three runs and Kiritsy singled home one, as did Lykins and Smith. Fairland took advantage of two Raiders errors, a pair of wild pitches, five walks and one hit batter and stole six bases in the inning.
"We started out slow and weren't very aggressive in those first at bat, then we started playing small ball and started moving guys and look what happened," Dragons coach Michael Hill said. "We finally got some big hits in big situations and blew the game open."
Hill said he was pleased with Hunt.
"Byrcen threw well," Hill said. "That's what we have to have out of him."
Perry went 2 for 4 with four runs batted in. Lykins was 2 for 2 and knocked in two runs. Landon Doddrill doubled home a run for River Valley.
RIVER VALLEY 000 01 -- 1 1 2
FAIRLAND 002 (13)x -- 15 7 0
Owens, Young (4) and Louden; Hunt and Cummings.
Hitting: (RV) Doddrill 2B; (F) Hunt 2B 3 RBI, Perry 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Lykins 2-2 2 RBI.
RIVER VALLEY 9, CHESAPEAKE 5: The Raiders (1-1) scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to overcome a 4-3 deficit and beat the Panthers (0-1).
Tanner Young earned the victory in relief, striking out four and walking three in 4 1/3 innings. Tanner Owens went 2 for 4 with three RBI. Jackson Facemire was 3 for 4.
For Chesapeake, Jacob Dingess went 3 for 4.
RIVER VALLEY 111 420 0 -- 9 11 2
CHESAPEAKE 022 100 1 -- 6 5 0
Facemire, Young (4) and Louden; Brammer, Dingess (2), Brandenberg (4) and Wright.
Hitting: (RV) Owens 2-4 3 RBI, Facemire 3-4 2 2B, Bradley 2B, Young 2B; (C) Dingess 3-4 2B.
FAIRLAND 15, SYMMES VALLEY 0: The Dragons (2-0) scored six runs in the first inning and nine in the second in a mercy rule-shortened rout of the Vikings (0-1).
Ethan Wall struck out 11 in five innings and allowed one hit. Kiritsy went 2 for 2 with four RBI. Alex Morgan was 3 for 3 and knocked in two. Cooper Cummings was 2 for 3 and drove in two.
SYMMES VALLEY 000 00 -- 0 1 5
FAIRLAND 690 0 x -- 15 13 0
Corn, Strow (2) and Jones; Wall and Cummings.
Hitting: (F) Morgan 3-3 2 RBI, Kiritsy 2-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Cummings 2-3 2B 2 RBI.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
