ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland and West Union shared a nickname and school colors, but the resemblance ended there on the softball field Tuesday.
Kaylee Salyer, one of five freshman to start for Fairland (8-16), struck out 11 and pitched a two-hit shutout as the green-clad Dragons defeated West Union 11-0 in a Division III sectional softball semifinal at Jim Bailey Field. Fairland advances to the sectional title game at 5 p.m. Friday at Wellston.
"Mostly my fastball," Salyer said of what worked for her. "I didn't throw much else. They were chasing a lot. We hit the ball well and the fielders behind me were good."
Fairland scored the only run it needed in the first inning. Katie Pruitt led off with a double to right field, went to third on a wild pitch and scored when Abby Kiritsy hit into a fielder's choice.
Pruitt scored again during a four-run second inning. She singled to right, moving Katie Bell to third. Kiritsy then ripped a single to left to plate Bell. Brenna Reedy followed with a double to left-center to drive in Pruitt and Kiritsy. Reedy scored on Ohio Valley University signee Libby Judge's single to right to make it 5-0.
"I've been in a slump," Pruitt said. "I've been working at home trying to get better."
That plan appears to be working, as the sophomore shortstop went 4 for 5 with two doubles, three runs scored and two stolen bases.
In the fourth, Reedy, a freshman, singled and senior Libby Judge walked. Ciarra Lyon doubled both in to make it 7-0. One inning later, Pruitt doubled and scored on a wild pitch. Halie Sammons scored on a wild pitch to boost Fairland's lead to 9-0.
Fairland scored twice more in the sixth as Reedy singled to left to plate Makena Black and Bell. Reedy finished 2 for 4 with four RBI.
"If we hold the errors down and Salyers is on her game, we can be a good team," Fairland coach Scott Wilson said. "She pitched well. I'm really pleased with her and we played well behind her."
Fairland played without Davis & Elkins signee Emily Bowen, who dislocated her shoulder in a game last week. Bowen's teammates said they miss her, but feel good about how they're playing.
"If we stay solid and play together, we can go far," Pruitt said.
West Union finished the season 3-14.
WEST UNION 000 000 -- 0 2 1
FAIRLAND 140 222 -- 11 11 1
Leonard and Dozier; Salyer and Bell.
Hitting: (F) Pruitt 4-5 2 2B 2 SB, Kiritsy 2 RBI, Reedy 3-5 2B 4 RBI, Judge 2-2 2B, Lyon 2B 2 RBI.