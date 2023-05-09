The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230510-hds-preprdp.jpg
Buy Now

Fairland catcher Cooper Cummings awaits a throw before tagging out Wheelersburg's Connor Estep during a high school baseball game Monday at Roger Snyder Field in Rome Township, Ohio.

 KATIE KEENEY | For The Herald-Dispatch

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland (17-4) jumped to a 4-0 lead and held on to beat Wheelersburg (16-7) in high school baseball Monday on Senior Night at Roger Snyder Field.

In the third inning, Ethan Wall was hit by a pitch and Hunter Lykins beat out an infield hit. Blake Trevathan sacrificed both runners over before Niko Kiritsy singled both home to give the Dragons a 2-0 lead.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you