ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland (17-4) jumped to a 4-0 lead and held on to beat Wheelersburg (16-7) in high school baseball Monday on Senior Night at Roger Snyder Field.
In the third inning, Ethan Wall was hit by a pitch and Hunter Lykins beat out an infield hit. Blake Trevathan sacrificed both runners over before Niko Kiritsy singled both home to give the Dragons a 2-0 lead.
In the fourth, Alex Morgan singled, then went to third on a base hit by Blake Sammons. Brycen Hunt followed with a double over a pair of Canadian geese that had just landed in the outfield, scoring Morgan and Sammons.
With the assist of a Fairland error, Wheelersburg scored three runs in the sixth. The Dragons, however, made two stellar defensive plays to preserve the lead as outfielders threw out runners at second base and home plate.
Wall earned the win to improve to 7-1. Hunt picked up a save. Kiritsy was 2 for 4 with two runs batted in. Hunt had two RBIs.
Lane Hutchinson went 2 for 3 and Connor Estep 2 for 4 for the Pirates. Creed Warren knocked in two runs.
WHEELERSBURG 000 003 0 -- 3 6 1
FAIRLAND 002 200 x -- 4 6 3
Estep and Darling; Wall, Hunt (6) and Cummings.
Hitting: (W) Estep 2-4 2B, Hutchinson 2-3, Warren 2 RBIs; (F) Kiritsy 2-3 2 RBIs, Hunt 2B 2 RBIs.
SOUTH GALLIA SPLITS: The Rebels won the first game of a doubleheader at New Boston 8-7 and fell 2-1 in the nightcap. Braydon Bowling drove in two runs in South Gallia's victory.
Softball
FAIRLAND 7, PORTSMOUTH 0: Kaylee Salyer struck out seven in hurling a one-hit shutout as the Dragons beat the Trojans at Jim Bailey Field in Rome Township, Ohio. Fairland (17-3) completed a 14-0 record in Ohio Valley Conference play. Allie Shepherd went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Katie Dehart and Jordan Spencer each were 2 for 4. Emily Cheatham broke up the no-hitter.
PORTSMOUTH 000 000 0 -- 0 1 4
FAIRLAND 120 021 x -- 7 9 0
K. Ankrom and Born; Salyer and Black.
Hitting: (F) Shepherd 2-4 2 RBIs, Dehart 2-4, Spencer 2-4.
WESTERN PIKE 3, SOUTH GALLIA 1: The Indians scored three times in the first inning to beat the Rebels in a Division IV first-round sectional tournament game in Latham, Ohio.
RUSSELL 7, ASHLAND 3: Audrey Patel sat down 13 consecutive batters as the Red Devils (13-16) celebrated Senior Night with a triumph over the Kittens (7-17). Raegan Osborn went 3 for 4 for Russell. Haylee Thornsberry and Patel each drove in two runs.
MEIGS 8, BELPRE 0: Lily Dugan smacked three hits to help the Marauders beat the Golden Eagles in Pomeroy, Ohio. Ava Horn, Jordin Davenport and Janna Wright slapped two hits apiece.
Track and Field
ROCK HILL INVITATIONAL: Chesapeake's girls and Rock Hill's boys won championships in Pedro, Ohio.
The Panthers scored 161 points to claim the girls title. Point Pleasant was second with 100.5, followed by Ironton and Wheelersburg each with 75, Fairland 73, Rock Hill 65.5, Coal Grove 30, Portsmouth 26, Ironton St. Joe 19, Ironton B 7 and New Boston 6.
Rock Hill won the boys crown with 155 points. Fairland was second with 105, ahead of Chesapeake with 85, Minford 83, Point Pleasant 78, Portsmouth 69, Ironton 65 and New Boston 8.
KENTUCKY AREA 7 MEET: Mason County's boys and girls won titles in Maysville, Kentucky.
The Royals boys totaled 172 points. Greenup County was second with 85.5, followed by Raceland with 66, Boyd County 61, Russell 53.5, East Carter 46.5, Lewis County 38, Nicholas County 28.5, Augusta 19, West Carter 17, Bath County 13 and Rowan County 10. Bracken County, Morgan County, Fleming County and Robertson County didn't score. Mason County's Austin Moreland was the high-point performer with 25. Greenup County's Brock Thomas totaled 24.5.
The Royals girls scored 170 points. Russell was second with 109, ahead of Fleming County with 86, Ashland 66, Boyd County 61, Montgomery County 52, Rowan County 42, Raceland 30, Nicholas County 27, Greenup County 26, Bath County 14, Lewis County 11, Bracken County 2 and Morgan County 1. East Carter, West Carter and Robertson County didn't score. Mason County's Lexi Young took high-point honors with 38. Fleming County's Kalynn Pease finished with 36.