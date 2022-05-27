CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Who knew that Dragons lay goose eggs?
Fairland shut out its fourth consecutive postseason opponent Friday, defeating Meigs 3-0 in the Division III, Region 11, District 1 high school baseball championship game at VA Stadium. The Dragons (20-5), winners of 15 consecutive games, advance to the region semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday here vs. Minford or Zane Trace, who met in the District 2 title game.
Junior righthander Blake Trevathan limited the Marauders (16-6) to two hits, none after the second inning, to lead Fairland. Trevathan combined a devastating curve ball with a high fastball to strike out eight, six looking.
Trevathan credited his friend Cole, the young son of Fairland teacher Nikki Hayes, for giving him pitching advice before the game.
"I'm going to have to get a mohawk after this," Trevathan said of what Cole asked for in return for the pitching tips.
Trevathan worked out of a two-on jam in the first and again in the fifth. The rest of the way, Meigs hitters mumbled on their way back to the dugout after a curve dropped in for strike three or a Dragons fielder made a play.
"It just drops a little," Trevathan said of his curve, which he gave credit to God for his ability to spin it. "(Meigs) is really good. It's not really me. I just like everything here. My teammates are good. Hunter Lykins probably is the best center fielder in the Tri-State. I think this is the most fun I've ever had at a baseball game."
After Meigs left runners at first and third in the top of the first inning, Fairland made the Marauders pay with two runs in the bottom. With two out, Niko Kiristy singled and Cooper Cummings was hit by a pitch. Trevathan singled to center to score Kiritsy for a 1-0 lead. After Alex Rogers' base hit, the Dragons stole a run when Meigs catcher Jake Martin short-hopped a throw back to pitcher Andrew Dodson and the ball kicked to the first base side of the mound. Cummings raced home and eluded Martin's tag attempt to make it 2-0.
"That was epic right there," Trevathan said of Cummings' run.
Cummings said the play was split-second close. He held his thumb and index finger about one-eighth of an inch apart to indicate how near the tag was to getting him out.
"It was close," Cummings said. "I thought he might have gotten my jersey."
Trevathan and Dodson, who fanned six and allowed six hits, battled the rest of the way. Both pitched well, working out of occasional jams until Fairland broke through with another run in their final at bat. With two out, Trevathan walked and was replaced by runner Keegan Smith, who was running on Rogers' single to left-center. Connor Imboden bobbled the ball trying to backhand it and Smith raced home to boost the lead to 3-0.
Dragons coach Michael Hill said he was impressed with Trevathan and Dodson. The Meigs hurler retired the first two batters in all six innings.
"Changing eye levels is what Blake does really well," Dragons coach Michael Hill said. "He's a tough pitcher. He's good. Their kid pitched well. He was really good at changing speeds."
The Dragons have beaten Chesapeake (10-0), Lynchburg-Clay (3-0), Portsmouth (7-0) and Meigs (3-0) in the postseason. Fairland hasn't been scored on since the regular-season finale, a 5-4 victory at Portsmouth to clinch outright the Ohio Valley Conference title. That's a total of 26 consecutive innings without giving up a run.
MEIGS 000 000 0 -- 0 23
FAIRLAND 200 001 x -- 3 6 1
Dodson and Martin; Trevathan and Cummings.
Hitting: (F) Rogers 2-3.