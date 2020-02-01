CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Fairland held off a bid by its arch-rival Chesapeake to topple the Dragons from the top of the Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball standings on Friday with a 51-34 win the Panthers’ on Norm Persin Court.
Fairland (17-2 overall, 11-1 OVC) remained firmly in the conference driver’s seat with the win, its second of the year over Chesapeake (15-3, 10-2).
The Dragons’ possession of first place seemed in doubt after it struggled in a three-point win over Portsmouth and was defeated by Gallia Academy on Tuesday to gave Chesapeake a chance to hand Fairland its second conference loss and take possession of the lead over its rival.
Fairland dashed Chesapeake’s hopes early though. It ran a half-court offense that worked the clock and found open shots from outside.
Through the 2:58 mark of the second period, Fairland held an 18-3 lead with two 3-pointers from Clayton Thomas and one by Jacob Polcyn. With its fast break offense nullified, Chesapeake managed a first quarter basket from Levi Blankenship then added a foul shot from Dilon Caldwell in the second period.
The Panthers began to chip away at the lead until Nate Thacker came off the bench to stroke two 3-pointers late in the quarter to give the Dragons a 25-10 halftime lead.
Fairland’s offense looked to get open shots for Thomas who struggled, but still managed nine points. The Dragons didn’t need a lot of offense as the Panthers struggled to make shots outside.
“(Chesapeake) runs a 1-2-2 defense and we thought we could gets some shots on them,” said Thomas, a junior. “I didn’t have a good night, and we’ve struggled in our last four or five games. The Gallia loss was a real eye-opener for us.”
Though Chesapeake found some offense in the second half, Fairland challenged every shot by the Panthers. Chesapeake finished with just 11 field goals and was held to its lowest point total of the season.
Fairland has three games remaining in the regular season with two of them, at Rock Hill on Feb. 7 and home against Ironton Feb. 14, remaining on the OVC slate.
Chesapeake likewise has two conference games left among the four overall games remaining. Those games are Feb. 7 at Gallia Academy and Feb. 14 at home against South Point.
FAIRLAND 8 17 5 21 — 51: Polcyn 13, Porter 2, Hunt 11, Thomas 9, Williams 2, Schmidt 7, N. Thacker 6, Taylor 1.
CHESAPEAKE 2 8 8 16 — 34: Grim 3, N. Cox 2, Blankenship 11, Caldwell 4, Jackson 8, Dearth 6.