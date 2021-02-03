HUNTINGTON — Fairland takes a No. 12 ranking into Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. high school boys basketball home game with Chesapeake (7-8).
The Dragons (9-3) received 25 points in the Ohio Associated Press Poll. Fairland hasn’t played since Jan. 25 when it beat Coal Grove 54-39 to maintain its hold on first place in the Ohio Valley Conference, which the Dragons are trying to win for the sixth consecutive time.
“We’re looking forward to getting back to playing,” Fairland guard Gavin Hunt said. “We have a lot of games to make up. We play eight games in the next 16 days.”
Worthington Christian (16-1, 176 points) received 11 first-place votes to wrestle the No. 1 ranking away from Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-0, 116), which picked up three first-place votes. Lutheran East (7-1, 130) is second, with two first-place nods. Harvest Prep and North Robinson Colonel Crawford (16-0, 166), which earned one first-place votes, are tied for third. Eastern-Brown (16-1, 79), which lost only to Fairland 49-49 on Jan. 9, is fifth.
Wheelersburg (15-0, 73) is sixth, followed by Fredericktown (15-1, 57), Fort Frye (12-2, 48), Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3, 39), and, in a 10th-place tie, Jamestown Greenview (13-3, 32, one first-place vote) and Cincinnati Taft (9-3, 32).
MaxPreps rated Taft as having played the most-difficult schedule in Division III, with Fairland playing the second-hardest slate.
Also receiving 12 or more votes were Collins Western Reserve, Frankfort Adena, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, Richwood North Union and Johnstown-Monroe.
New Boston (15-1, 138) earned seven first-place votes to rank No. 1 in Division IV, edging Columbus Grove (12-1) by one point and No. 3 Antwerp (14-1) by two. Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) tops the Division I, the largest classification, poll. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (12-2) is top-ranked in Division II.