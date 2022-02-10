ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland clinched at least a tie for its seventh consecutive Ohio Valley Conference boys high school basketball championship Wednesday at the Carl York Center.
The Dragons defeated Rock Hill 67-33, despite playing without leading scorer and first-team all-Ohio senior guard Aiden Porter, who missed the game with an ankle injury.
Sophomore Chase Allen led Fairland (16-5 overall, 10-3 OVC) with 15 points. Junior Steeler Leep scored 12 and freshman Brady Buchanan 10. Noah Doddridge and Brayden Adams paced the Redmen (9-13, 2-11) with nine points each.
ROCK HILL 4 10 14 5 -- 33: Doddridge 9, Griffith 2, Hankins 7, Adams 9, Williams 0, Day 0, McFann 0, Malone 1, Harper 1, Smith 4.
FAIRLAND 14 21 21 11 -- 67: Davis 7, Martin 4, Thacker 8, Allen 15, Lucas 3, Leep 12, Hunt 6, Buchanan 10, Smith 2.
IRONTON 65, PORTSMOUTH 64: Dariyonne Bryant's 3-point shot at the buzzer spun out, allowing the Fighting Tigers (10-8 overall, 8-4 OVC) to edge the host Trojans (9-10, 5-8). Matt Sheridan led Ironton with 23 points. Braden Schreck scored 15 and Ty Perkins 14. Bryant paced Portsmouth with 16 points, Devon Lattimore scored 12. Deandre Berry and Kenny Sanderlin each scored 11.
SOUTH GALLIA 70, RIVER VALLEY 66: The Rebels (8-9) overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Raiders (3-17) in Bidwell, Ohio. Brayden Hammond scored 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for South Gallia. Tristan Saber chipped in 12 points. Mason Rhodes led River Valley with 21 points. Jance Lambert scored 16 and Kade Alderman 12.
WAHAMA 51, HANNAN 33: The White Falcons (10-7) celebrated Senior Night with a win over the Wildcats (1-5) in Mason, West Virginia. Sawyer VanMatre led Wahama with 19 points. Dakota Watkins scored 13 for Hannan.
Girls basketball
RUSSELL 67, WEST CARTER 55: The Red Devils battled back from a 16-1 deficit to beat the Comets in overtime in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Russell outscored West Carter 14-2 in the extra period. Bella Quinn led the Red Devils with 26 points. Shaelyn Steele scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Jenna Adkins added 10 points. Allie Stone scored 16 to lead the Comets. Elizabeth Middleton scored 14.
MEIGS 48, ATHENS 34: Mallory Hawley scored 19 points to become the Marauders' girls all-time leading scorer in a victory over the Bulldogs. Hawley scored at 4:48 of the third quarter to pass previous scoring leader Amber Vining, a 2001 graduate who scored 1,400 points. Jennifer Parker scored 16 points for Meigs (16-4 overall, 6-4 Tri-Valley Conference). Bailey Davis led Athens (4-15, 4-7) with 20 points.
NEW BOSTON 44, GREEN 41: Kenzie Whitely scored her 1,000th career point as part of a 17-point effort to lead the host Tigers past the Bobcats. Cadence Williams scored 12 for New Boston (7-12 overall, 6-6 Southern Ohio Conference), which used a 14-0 run to being the fourth quarter to take control. Kasey Kimbler scored 22 points for Green (6-10, 5-7). Anna Knapp scored 11.
LEWIS COUNTY 52, GREENUP COUNTY 40: Liv Campbell and Cheyenne D'Souza each scored 14 points as the Lions (12-9) beat the Musketeers (16-7) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Emily Maynard scored 14 and Emma Frazier 11 for Greenup County.
WHEELERSBURG 56, PORTSMOUTH WEST 46: The Pirates clinched their eighth Southern Ohio Conference Division II title since 2013 and ran their league win streak to 59 points. Alaina Keeney scored 16 points and Lexie Rucker 14.
OHIO AP POLL: Wheelersburg's girls retained their spot atop Division III in the Associated Press poll. The Pirates (19-0) received 14 of 16 first-place votes and 164 points. Fairland (20-2) is 12th, with 17 points.