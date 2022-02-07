HUNTINGTON -- Fairland (15-4) earned a No. 2 seed in the Ohio Division III high school boys basketball sectional/district tournament.
The Dragons received a first-round bye, as did top-seeded Minford (15-3) and No. 3 seed Eastern-Brown (12-3).
At 7 p.m., Feb. 18, the Dragons are slated to take on the winner of the first-round game featuring No. 15 Portsmouth West (7-10) and No. 18 Northwest (6-11). West upset Fairland 56-53 on Dec. 29 in Rome Township, Ohio.
Also in the lower bracket at 7 p.m., Feb. 15, No. 19 Coal Grove (6-11) plays at No. 14 North Adams (9-9), with the winner playing at Eastern-Brown at 7 p.m., Feb. 18.
Other first-round games in the lower bracket on Feb. 15 have No. 27 River Valley (11-7) at No. 6 South Point (11-7), 22nd seed Nelsonville-York (8-13) at No. 11 Portsmouth (8-8), No. 26 Belpre (4-15) at No. 7 Alexander (10-7), and 23rd-seeded Lynchburg-Clay (5-10) at No. 1 Westfall (10-7).
In the upper bracket, first-round games are set for 7 p.m., Feb. 15. No. 17 Oak Hill (7-12) visits No. 16 Wellston (8-7), with the victor going to Minford at 7 p.m., Feb. 18.
Other opening-round contests feature No. 28 Crooksville (0-18) at No. 5 Chesapeake (10-7), No. 21 Rock Hill (5-10) at No. 12 Ironton (8-8), No. 20 Southeastern (6-12) at No. 13 Meigs (10-6), No. 25 Adena (4-15) at No. 8 Wheelersburg (10-9), No. 24 Huntington-Ross (5-15) at No. 9 Piketon (10-9), and 29th seed West Union (0-13) at No. 4 Zane Trace (13-5).
In Division II, Gallia Academy (12-5) earned a third seed and is scheduled to host Miami Trace (6-14) at 7 p.m., Feb. 18. The winner advances to the second round at 8:30 p.m., Feb. 26 vs. the victor from No. 11 Vinton County (11-7) at No. 6 Sheridan (11-6). Waverly (15-3) was the top seed and Greenfield McClain (12-2) second.
In Division IV, No. 3 seed Symmes Valley (14-2) drew a bye and at 7 p.m., Feb. 18, is slated to play the winner of No. 19 Manchester (5-13) at No. 14 Green (7-9).
Also in the lower bracket, No. 18 New Boston (5-11) visits 15th-seeded Ironton St. Joe (6-7), with the winner going to No. 2 Lucasville Valley (15-3). In the upper bracket, No. 13 South Gallia (7-8) hosts No. 20 Miller (4-11), with the winner going to No. 4 Western-Pike (17-2). Trimble (15-0) earned the top seed.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.