MASON, Ohio — Clayton Thomas scored 17 points and Gavin Hunt 15 to lead Fairland (1-0) to a 59-50 victory over Cincinnati Hills Christian in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic Saturday at Mason Arena.
The Dragons used a 24-8 rebounding edge to their advantage.
Jordan Williams pulled down a game-high seven rebounds. Jacob Polcyn snagged six, scored seven points and issued five assists as Fairland made 13 of 23 shots, six of 17 from 3-point range.
Billy Southerland led the Eagles (0-1) with 21 points.
CINCINNATI HILLS CHRISTIAN 8 15 11 16 — 50: Bi. Southerland 21, Younkin 6, Fisher 9, Bl. Southerland 5, Lloyd 9.
FAIRLAND 13 12 12 22 — 59: Polcyn 7, Porter 9, Hunt 15, Thomas 17, Williams 5, Schmidt 6.
ATHENS 64, GALLIA ACADEMY 55: Brayden Whiting scored 16 points as the Bulldogs (1-0) overcame a two-point halftime deficit to defeat the Blue Devils (0-1) in Centenary, Ohio.
Brayden Markins scored 12 and Nate Trainer and Will Malters 10 apiece for Athens, which used a 22-10 run in the third quarter to take control. Logan Blouir paced Gallia Academy with 16 points. Isaac Clary scored 12.
RIVER VALLEY 49, EASTERN-MEIGS 40: The raiders (1-0) outscored the Eagles 14-1 during a 5:30 stretch of the fourth quarter to rally for a victory in a wild game in Bidwell, Ohio.
River Valley led by 12 early, only to see Eastern-Meigs (0-1) take the lead, then give it back.
Jordan Lambert led the Raiders with 27 points and nine rebounds.
Colton Reynolds scored 16 for the Eagles.
EASTERN-PIKE 68, GREEN 57: Hunter Cochenour scored 34 points as the defending Southern Ohio Conference Division I champions opened with a victory over the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Levi Sampson, a freshman, led Green (0-1) with 21 points. His brother Gage, a senior, scored 16.
MEIGS 63, SOUTHERN 53: The Marauders (1-0) used a late 21-12 run to pull away from the Tornadoes (0-1) in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Weston Baer led Meigs with 21 points. Bobby Musser scored 16 points and snared 13 rebounds. Cory Cox chipped in 10 points. Cole Steele paced Southern with 18 points.
Arrow Drummer scored 15 points. Trey McNickle Scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out eight assists.