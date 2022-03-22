ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A pair of Marshall University football signees from Fairland High School won state powerlifting championships last week -- and so did their sisters.
Linebackers J.D. Brumfield and Zander Schmidt, who signed preferred walk-on offers with the Thundering Herd, won state titles, as did their sisters Brooke Brumfield and Zoey Schmidt.
Fairland's boys won the state championship for Division V, VI and VII for the second consecutive year. The Dragons girls placed third. Coal Grove's boys finished second at the meet in Kenton, Ohio. Fairland had 26 boys and 11 girls place.
Fairland's boys total 13,640 pounds, with 5,300 coming in the heavyweight division, 4,625 at middleweight and 3,715 at lightweight. Coal Grove totaled 12,315, with 3,750 at heavyweight, 3,730 at middleweight and 4,835 at heavyweight. South Point finished seventh with 8,680.
J.D. Brumfield won first place in the 195-pound division, lifting 1,365 pounds. Brumfield squatted 565, benched 275 and deadlifted 525 to beat Wheelersburg's Ethan Glover by 65 pounds. Zander Schmidt won the 210-pound division with a lift of 1,225, 500 in the squat, 275 in the bench and 420 in the deadlift.
Brooke Brumfield won the 115-pound division with a lift of 625 -- 260 squat, 120 bench and 245 deadlift. Zoey Schmidt lifted 690 to win the 145-pound class, squatting 320, benching 125 and deadlifting 245.
Other winners from Fairland included Morgan Webb (girls 125) with a 635 total; Ryan Dixon (boys 225) with a lift of 1,240; and R.J. Ward (boys unlimited) with a lift of 1,605. Webb won her second state title. Zoey Schmidt set a state record for 145 pounds with a squat of 320.
Other local winners were Coal Grove's Steven Simpson (boys 155), lifting 1,060; Coal Grove's Clay Ferguson (boys 175) with a total of 1,145; Chesapeake's Zack Trent (boys 250) with a lift of 1,435.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
