ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland broke Gallia Academy's 97-game Ohio Valley Conference high school volleyball winning streak Tuesday, winning 3-2.
The Dragons (19-2 overall, 12-1 OVC) rallied to win and set themselves up to claim at least a share of their first league championship since 2013 if they can beat Chesapeake (10-10) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Fairland's Carl York Center.
The Blue Angels (17-3, 11-1) won the first set 26-24 Tuesday. Fairland won the second 25-21, only to see Gallia Academy take the third 26-24. The Dragons won the fourth set 25-23, then the fifth 15-7.
Brooklyn Roland made 32 digs for Fairland, which beat the Blue Angels for the first time since 2007. Alyssa Burcham made 17 kills.
Gallia Academy last lost a match in league play Oct. 12, 2015, 3-2 at Portsmouth. That's the only loss the Blue Angels have experienced in the OVC since joining the conference in 2015. Gallia has won seven consecutive OVC titles and can claim at least a share of an eighth with a victory over South Point (8-8) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Centenary.
RACELAND 3, ELLIOTT COUNTY 0: Kody Haddix issued 27 assists as the Rams (22-10) swept the Lions (4-10) 25-12, 25-16, 25-10 in Sandy Hook, Kentucky.
Girls soccer
ASHLAND 7, ROWAN COUNTY 0: Milei Baker scored four goals as the Kittens (16-2-2) won a 16th Region tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Greenup County High School in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Baker assisted Kenleigh Woods to make it 2-0, then found the back of the net again two minutes later for a 3-0 lead. Abby Baldwin's direct kick boosted the margin to 4-0 by halftime. Sarah Spangler added one goal to Baker's two in the second half.
Rowan County finished 5-11-1.
RUSSELL 7, WEST CARTER 0: Eva Blanke scored a hat trick to pace the Red Devils (7-10-1) over the Comets (10-9-1) in the 16th Region tournament quarterfinals in Lloyd, Kentucky. Emma Stamper, Macy Dickerson and Haley Daniels also scored.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 1, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: The Eagles (12-5) edged the Bulldogs (10-8) in the 15th Region semifinals at Martin County High School in Inez, Kentucky.
