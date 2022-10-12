The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland broke Gallia Academy's 97-game Ohio Valley Conference high school volleyball winning streak Tuesday, winning 3-2.

The Dragons (19-2 overall, 12-1 OVC) rallied to win and set themselves up to claim at least a share of their first league championship since 2013 if they can beat Chesapeake (10-10) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Fairland's Carl York Center.

