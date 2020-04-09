ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Catchers often make good coaches.
Fairland High School’s Bryan DeFoe plans to add his name to the list of stellar backstops who went on to lead championship teams.
DeFoe committed to Shawnee State University on Wednesday. He helped the Dragons to an Ohio Valley Conference championship last season when he batted .259 and reached base at a .474 clip while playing stellar defense and controlling opponents’ running game. Fairland finished 17-5 overall and 12-2 in the OVC.
“It’s close to home so my family and friends can come watch us play,” DeFoe said.
DeFoe said he plans to major in sports management with the goal of becoming a coach or athlete development specialist.
Securing a scholarship was important for DeFoe, a senior whose season has been at best postponed and possibly canceled because of COVID-19. The coronavirus cost DeFoe his senior season during which he hoped to showcase his talent to potential college recruiters.
Shawnee State coaches, though, saw DeFoe enough last season and were impressed to the point of offering him a roster spot.
“This postponement has really been a setback, but I’m taking this time to get better and, hopefully, ready to play soon,” DeFoe said.
In the meantime, DeFoe has spent time working out to stay sharp for any bit of season that might be played. He also has enjoyed playing video games and fishing during his downtime.
The Dragons’ catcher said he’s glad the virus didn’t end his baseball career and that he hopes to play many more seasons.
“Everyone dreams of playing in the Major Leagues,” DeFoe said. “My dream has always been to play in college. The ultimate goal is to play after college. Dreams do come true.”
At 5-foot-7, 155 pounds, DeFoe fits well behind the plate, but has shown versatility coaches like. He has proven adept at second base and has a strong arm suitable for the left side of the infield or the outfield. DeFoe is athletic, having also played football.