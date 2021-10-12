Fairland's Zander Scmidt (8) tried to elude a Portsmouth defender as teammate Brycen Hunt (10) looks to block during a high school football game Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
HUNTINGTON -- Fairland's 15-14 victory over Portsmouth was worth a huge haul of high school football ratings points, vaulting the Dragons from fifth to third Division VI, Region 23.
Fairland (6-1, 14.1010) visits Coal Grove No. 12 Coal Grove (4-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in another game with significant postseason points implications. The top 16 teams in each region make the playoffs, with the top eight receiving a first-round home game.
Defending region champion Fort Frye (6-2, 16.1623) remains No. 1 in Region 23. West Jefferson (8-0, 14.3801) is second. Northmoor, Africentric and Barnesville are the next three. Symmes Valley (7-0, 9.3701) takes a No. 7 rating into Friday's 7 p.m. home game with Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-1, 10.4302), which is fourth in Division VII, Region 28. Nelsonville-York, Worthington Christian, Centerburg, Lucasville Valley, Coal Grove, KIPP Columbus, Northridge, Buckeye Trail and Elgin make up the rest of the top 16 in Region 23.
Rock Hill (2-4, 2.7) is 21st in Region 23. Green (1-4, 0.7) is 22nd in Region 28.
Portsmouth's loss sent the Trojans (6-2, 10.7594) tumbling from fourth to eighth in Region 19. Portsmouth entertains No. 24 South Point (1-6, 0.6429) at 7 p.m. Friday. Piketon (7-0, 18.2897) is No. 1 and West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-0, 16.8404) is second. Ironton (7-1, 16.1331) is third heading into Friday's game at Gallia Academy (3-2, 6.9406), which is 14th in Division IV, Region 15.
Harvest Prep (5-1, 15.9167) is fourth in Region 23. Wheelersburg (5-3, 13.2730) is fifth going into Friday's 7 p.m. game at Lucasville Valley. Columbus Academy, Amanda-Clearcreek and Portsmouth round out the top eight. Minford (5-2, 9.6511) is ninth and Portsmouth West (4-4, 9.0213) 10th, followed by Zane Trace, Liberty Union, West Muskingum, Northwest (4-4, 6.2630), Columbus Ready and Wellston. Meigs (2-5, 3.0818) is 20th, River Valley (2-4, 2.4518) 21st, Oak Hill (1-7, 2.0729) 23rd, South Point 24th and Chesapeake (0-6, 0.0) 27th.
In Division VII, Region 27, South Gallia (0-6, 0.0) is 26th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
