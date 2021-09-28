HUNTINGTON -- Fairland's hastily schedule road game at Columbus South on Friday paid off as the Dragons jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 in Division VI, Region 23.
Fairland (4-1) scheduled South (4-2) on Thursday as a replacement for Gallia Academy, which canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Blue Devils' program. The Dragons then beat the Division III Bulldogs 22-14 one day later. The triumph helped Fairland pick up 3.575 points for a total of 9.2682, good for third behind Fort Frye (5-0, 11.4989 and West Jefferson (6-0, 10.75).
The top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight receiving a first-round home game. Division I is the largest of Ohio's seven classifications.
Symmes Valley (5-0, ) remained eighth in Region 23 (5-0, 5.3634) after its own hastily arranged 32-26 victory over Huntington-Ross on Saturday. Coal Grove (3-2, 3.023) is 18th and Rock Hill (2-2, 2.8269) is 19th.
Ironton (5-1, 9.5104) is third in Division V, Region 19. Piketon (5-0, 12.8005) is No. 2 and West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0 10.2930) second. Portsmouth (5-1, 9.4063) is fourth. Wheelersburg (3-3, 6.6763) is eighth. Portsmouth West (3-3, 5.8588) is 10th, Minford (3-25.6545) 11th, Meigs (2-3, 2.9941) 18th, Oak Hill (1-5, 1.5232) 22nd, River Valley (1-3, 0.875) 23rd, and Chesapeake (0-4, 0.0) and South Point (0-5, 0.0) are tied for 25th.
Gallia Academy (2-1, 5.2441) is 16th in Division IV even though the Blue Devils haven't played since Sept. 3.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.