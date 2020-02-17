PEDRO, Ohio — Fairland (19-2 overall, 13-1 Ohio Valley Conference) clinched outright its fifth consecutive league championship with a 65-34 triumph over Rock Hill Saturday in boys high school basketball in Pedro, Ohio.
Aiden Porter scored 18 points and Clayton Thomas 16 to lead the Dragons. Jacob Polcyn and Gavin Hunt each grabbed 10 rebounds.
Logan Hankins and Braden Stamper each scored 12 points for the Redmen (3-18, 0-14).
FAIRLAND 21 17 10 17 — 65: Thomas 16, Porter 18, Polcyn 8, Hunt 4, Williams 3, Schmidt 6, Taylor 3, Schmidt 2, Thacker 5.
ROCK HILL 10 4 12 8 — 34: Blagg 2, Miller 4, Malone 4, L. Hankins 12, Stamper 12.
Girls
NEW BOSTON 33, IRONTON ST. JOE 32: Bella Whaley’s shot with 3 seconds left rolled out, allowing the Tigers (18-6) to hold on for a 33-32 Division IV sectional title victory over the Flyers (11-12) at Northwest High School.
Whaley led the Ironton St. Joe with 14 points. Faith Mahlmeister scored 11. Lexus Oiler paced New Boston with 15 points. Kenzie Whitley chipped in 10.
GREEN 45, SOUTH GALLIA 38: Anna Knapp scored 16 points to help the Bobcats win their first Division IV sectional title since 2009 in McDermott.
Green will play Belpre in a district semifinal on Thursday.
Kame Sweeney scores 13 points and Kasey Kimbler 12 for the Bobcats. Jesse Rutt led the Rebels with 14 points Jaslyn Bowers scored 11.