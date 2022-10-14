ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland defeated Chesapeake to win a share of the Ohio Valley Conference high school volleyball championship Thursday at the Carl York Center.
The Dragons (20-2 overall, 13-1 OVC) tied with Gallia Academy (18-3, 13-1) for the title. The Blue Angels beat South Point on Thursday.
Brooklyn Roland made 19 digs in the 25-13, 25-9, 25-19 victory as Fairland captured its first OVC volleyball championship since 2013 and tied the 1995 team for most regular-season victories in program history. Alyssa Burcham, Chloe Mayo and Katie Pruitt made seven kills apiece.
Boys soccer
BOYD COUNTY 4, FLEMING COUNTY 0: Rolen Sanderson scored two goals and assisted on one as the Lions defeated the Panthers in the 16th Region soccer semifinals at Greenup County High School in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Sanderson scored five minutes in off an assist from Aiden McCoy, then assisted McCoy in the 15th minute. McCoy scored again in the 45th minute. Four minutes later, Sanderson set the score off a pass from Garrett Crum.
ASHLAND TOPS EAST CARTER: The Tomcats outscored the Raiders 4-3 on kicks from the mark to break a 1-1 tie and win a 16th Region semifinal at Greenup County High School.
FAIRLAND 3, CHESAPEAKE 2: Will Davis scored the winning goal as the Dragons edged the host Panthers at Phil Davis Field.
MINFORD 2, WHEELERSBURG 1: Gavin Downey scored two goals as the Falcons beat the Pirates to earn a share of the Southern Ohio Conference title with Wheelersburg. Max Hagans scored for the Pirates.
Girls soccer
HUNTINGTON HIGH 2, HERBERT HOOVER 2: The Huskies scored with 30 seconds left to tie the Highlanders at Scotland Yard. Sophie Weiler scored off a Jaycee McClintic assist in the 30th minute to give Huntington High a 1-0 lead. Herbert Hoover tied it in the 67th minute. Seconds later, Cali Ellis put the Highlanders up 2-1.
ROCK HILL 8, SOUTH POINT 0: Bri Reynolds became Rock Hill's and the OVC's all-time leading scorer as the Redwomen won their fourth consecutive league title by beating the Pointers in Pedro, Ohio.
Reynolds, the leading scorer -- boy or girl -- in school history, scored two goals and issued four assists. She is fifth in Ohio in scoring in all divisions and now has 73 career assists, sixth all-time in Ohio.
MINFORD 7, WHEELERSBURG 2: Lexi Conkel scored six goals as the Falcons (14-2) defeated the host Pirates (8-5-2) to win the Southern Ohio Conference championship.
Bella Miller sandwiched goals around a score by Conkel as Wheelersburg took a 2-1 lead. Conkel followed with five more goals and Lyla Napier one as Minford pulled away. Mychal Cron made two assists for the Falcons. Cronin made one.
RUSSELL 7, FLEMING COUNTY 2: Ava Quinn and Eva Blanke each scored three goals to lift the Red Devils over the Panthers in a 16th Region semifinal. Macy Vonderheide also scored.
EAST CARTER 3, ASHLAND 2: Ashlynn Elliott scored off a pass from Kinsley Rutledge with 16 seconds left in the second overtime to give the Raiders a victory over the Kittens in the 16th Region semifinals.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.