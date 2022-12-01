COAL GROVE, Ohio — Fairland scored all the points it needed in the first quarter of a 56-14 victory over Coal Grove Thursday in girls high school basketball.
The Dragons (3-0 overall, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) led 15-2 after one period.
Freshman Bailey Russell led the Dragons with 14 points. Bree Allen scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Autumn Hicks led Coal Grove with five points.
FAIRLAND 15 21 13 7 — 56: Leep 0, Taliaferro 5, Godfrey 6, R. Barnitz 5, Pemberton 0, Stephenson 0, Spencer 0, Allen 8, Hinkl 4, K. Barnitz 8, Russell 14, Byers 0, Taylor 0, Bruce 4.
COAL GROVE 2 3 8 1 — 14: Fraley 4, Keeney 1, Pauley 0, Noel 2, A. Hicks 5, Collins 0, Hitchcock 0, Gray 0, Keaton 2, Collins 0, J. Hick 0, Lambert 0, Deeds 0.
IRONTON 51, GALLIA ACADEMY 39: Isabel Morgan scored 24 points to help the Fighting Tigers (1-2) topple the Blue Angels (0-3) in Centenary, Ohio. The teams were tied 28-28 at halftime, but Evan Williams scored five points in the third quarter to spark a 23-11 run. Williams finished with 11 points. Chanee Cremeens led Gallia Academy with 12 points.
IRONTON 19 9 12 11 — 51: Deer 5, E. Williams 11, Carpenter 7, McCall 0, C. Cecil 0, K. Williams 2, K. Cecil 2, Morgan 24, White 0.
GALLIA ACADEMY 9 19 7 4 — 39: Cremeens 12, Peck 7, Barnes 9, Hammons 3, Davis 5, Howell 3.
PND 60, SYMMES VALLEY 12: Host Portsmouth Notre Dame raced to a 30-4 lead and rolled by the Vikings.
Ella Kirby paced the Titans with 18 points. Kameryn Bradford scored 14.
SYMMES VALLEY 4 4 4 4 — 12: Day 0, Beckett 4, Cade 0, Simpson 2, Ellison 0, Freeman 0, Sells 2, Loudenburg 2, Thompson 0, Durst 0, Tibbs 4, Saunders 0, Maynard 0, Maynard 0.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 30 20 10 0 — 60: Madden 0, Ella Kirby 18, Entler 0, Kameryn Bradford 14, Dettwiller 5, Ford 0, Hattegrewe 0, Hicks 0, Taylor 0, Ogler 0, Ball 5, Darden 0, Boland 2, Ashley 8, Strickland 8.
GREEN 39, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 15: The Bobcats bolted to a 14-0 lead in a rout of the Tartans in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Alex Smith scored 12 points and and Anna Knapp 10 for Green. Jordan Steele led Sciotoville East with 13 points.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 0 9 2 4 — 15 Journey 0, Lewis 0, Fitzgerald 0, Merriman 2, Steele 13.
GREEN 14 7 9 9 — 39: Satterfield 9, Anna Knapp 10, Alex Smith 12, Laber 2, Brown 0, Hunt 0, Conley 0, Brown 0, Abrams 0.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 54, GREENUP COUNTY 47: The Senators defeated the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Rachel Bush scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds for Greenup County(0-1). Emily Maynard scored 13 points. West improved to 1-0.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 68, WEST CARTER 44: Kensley Feltner scored 26 points and Sophie Adkins 18 as the Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Comets (0-1) in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Boys basketball
MARTIN COUNTY 73, RUSSELL 59: Luke Hale scored 23 points to lift the Cardinals (1-0) over the Red Devils (0-1) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Brayden McKenzie scored 19 points for Martin County.
BOYD COUNTY 81, ROWAN COUNTY 51: Cole Hicks scored 21 points and Jacob Spurlock 18 as the Lions opened with a triumph over Vikings in Morehead, Kentucky. Jason Ellis scored 13 points and snagged 11 rebounds. Colby Wilburn led Rowan County (0-2) with 11 points.